Forget Pork — Here's How To Pair Your Steak With Applesauce

Pork chops and applesauce are a classic combination in the canon of classic American cuisine. You might even have air fryer pork chops with your favorite store-bought applesauce on the weekly dinner rotation for an easy meal. No offense to this comforting meal, but applesauce also pairs deliciously with steak. In fact, there are many ways you can combine any type of steak dish, be it pan-fried or grilled, with the sweet apple sauce in your fridge.

Think about it: Steak is a rich, red meat that packs flavor, especially when you cook it with the right ingredients. Meanwhile, applesauce is refreshing, mildly sweet, and fruity to balance your steak's richness. It's also about the contrast between the savory meat and sweet sauce for even more of a balance on your palate. The difference in temperatures also works in the same way warm grilled steak functions atop a cold chopped salad. Use chunky applesauce for more texture or a cinnamon variety for a different flavor. To keep it easy, you can simply pair one of our best steak recipes with store-bought applesauce — but there are more ways to combine these two foods.