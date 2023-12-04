For A Sweeter Beef Stew, Apple Cider And Cinnamon Lead The Way

To make this recipe your own, numerous substitutions might be worth trying. If cranberries are too tart for your liking, try swapping them out for sliced or cubed pieces of apple (or use both). This rendition will produce a flavor profile similar to classic baked apples, albeit less sweet. Plus, it brings forward the notes of the cider in conjunction with the cinnamon.

You could even try making this recipe with homemade apple cider, which allows you to incorporate mouthwatering add-ins. For example, infuse homemade cider with warming spices like cloves, nutmeg, and allspice to enhance the savory notes in your stew, or citrus like orange and lemon zest to brighten the dish.

For serious cinnamon lovers, you may want to add more than one cinnamon stick to your cinnamon apple cider beef stew. You can even opt for ground cinnamon instead, as it gives you more control over how much spice you can taste in every bite; use less for a delicate background note or more for a fuller explosion of cinnamon flavor.