The Best Strategy To Try Out Lots Of New Beers When Traveling

Whether you crave tap beer as soon as your feet hit the tarmac or prefer to keep things classy with an ice-cold fine-dining accompaniment, there's no denying the allure of a holiday brew. Part of that excitement is trying out new beer varieties; it's a cultural experience. Inevitably, you'll want to try out the biggest range possible, so there's a strategy to remember: look for pubs serving smaller pours.

A smaller pour is simply lower in volume; a smaller serving. With the lower volume per glass, it's easier to try a wider diversity of beverages (without being unceremoniously escorted out the door and into a taxi). You try more varieties without increasing your alcohol consumption. For instance, an average tasting flight has four to six beer types, each containing just three to five ounces. In comparison, a typical pint contains 16 ounces — this trick could help you sample up to six beers for the alcohol content of one.

The best places to find these servings are at quality breweries and artisan brew pubs, so you'll want to research opening times before you arrive. Bonus points if you're already visiting one of the best U.S. cities for beer lovers in 2024.

