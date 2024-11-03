The Frozen Eggo Breakfast We Wouldn't Recommend To Anyone

Food and beverage companies from Coca-Cola to Oreo may have gained popularity through one original product, but they've multiplied their success by diversifying their offerings. The same goes for Eggo, which now offers over a dozen waffles and breakfast breads with different flavors, sizes, shapes, and thicknesses. While many of the newer Eggo breakfast foods are delicious, others miss the mark entirely. According to our ranking of frozen Eggo breakfasts, strawberry waffles are the offering that's best avoided.

Eggo markets strawberry waffles as sweet and bursting with strawberry flavor, containing flecks of dried strawberries throughout their crumb. Unfortunately, these flecks are tiny, sparse, and completely lost behind the flavor of the other ingredients. Not only is the strawberry flavor non-existent, but the overall flavor of the waffle as a whole is bland and underwhelming. If you want fresh strawberry flavor, you'd be better off toasting plain homestyle Eggo waffles and topping them with fresh strawberries or slathering some jam over them.

If you're willing to set aside the convenience factor of frozen waffles, there are options. For instance, you can make your own strawberry waffles by stirring fresh strawberries or this homemade strawberry compote into our buttermilk waffle batter recipe.

