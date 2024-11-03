The Frozen Eggo Breakfast We Wouldn't Recommend To Anyone
Food and beverage companies from Coca-Cola to Oreo may have gained popularity through one original product, but they've multiplied their success by diversifying their offerings. The same goes for Eggo, which now offers over a dozen waffles and breakfast breads with different flavors, sizes, shapes, and thicknesses. While many of the newer Eggo breakfast foods are delicious, others miss the mark entirely. According to our ranking of frozen Eggo breakfasts, strawberry waffles are the offering that's best avoided.
Eggo markets strawberry waffles as sweet and bursting with strawberry flavor, containing flecks of dried strawberries throughout their crumb. Unfortunately, these flecks are tiny, sparse, and completely lost behind the flavor of the other ingredients. Not only is the strawberry flavor non-existent, but the overall flavor of the waffle as a whole is bland and underwhelming. If you want fresh strawberry flavor, you'd be better off toasting plain homestyle Eggo waffles and topping them with fresh strawberries or slathering some jam over them.
If you're willing to set aside the convenience factor of frozen waffles, there are options. For instance, you can make your own strawberry waffles by stirring fresh strawberries or this homemade strawberry compote into our buttermilk waffle batter recipe.
What Eggo breakfast items do we recommend?
While we advise you to leave Eggo strawberry waffles out of your shopping cart, there are plenty of other Eggo breakfast items worth buying. We think that Eggo's thick and fluffy waffles are the best frozen breakfast item because of their superior texture and rich buttery flavor with a hint of vanilla.
Other highly ranked items include buttermilk waffles, Homestyle waffles, mini Homestyle waffles, and cinnamon toast minis. (With that in mind, Eggo should probably stick to a plain batter formula instead of trying to flavor its products with syrups or dried and frozen fruit.) You can still incorporate fruit and other flavors into plain Eggo waffles using toppings and condiments. For example, you could use mini homestyle Eggo waffles as bread swaps in a fruit and cream sandwich for a breakfast twist on the fashionable Japanese fruit sando. For an even more decadent dessert breakfast, you can top a buttermilk waffle with strawberry ice cream and a drizzle of strawberry syrup.