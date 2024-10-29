The Only Eggo Frozen Breakfast Item We'll Buy On Repeat
In our definitive ranking of Eggo-brand frozen breakfast items, we ranked Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles as the absolute best. Now, we're here to explain our decision. Thickness (or lack thereof) is one of the biggest differentiating factors that separates freezer waffles from their homemade betters. There's nothing like pulling a waffle as thick as a slice of Wonder Bread out of the toaster to make a foodie go "I am about to eat a frozen waffle." With Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles, this is not so.
These Belgian-style beauties deliver on the thickness front — praise which can seldom be said of competitor frozen waffles. This is a twofold benefit: Not only does the fluffiness make for an overall better texture (crisp without drying out and fluffy without being cakey or dense), but the deeper pockets also mean these waffles can hold onto toppings better than their thinner counterparts. Whether you like your waffles simple with butter and syrup or loaded with add-ons, this thick waffle gets the job done.
According to customers, the thickness of Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles keeps them from getting too soggy or burnt as the thinner variety. They also note that these waffles are larger and toast up perfectly, with a soft an fluffy center and crisp outsides.
Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles sweep the competition back into the freezer
Texture and thickness are only two criteria in the frozen-waffle-judging methodology — and luckily, Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Originals totally deliver on flavor, too. The buttery taste with a subtle Madagascar vanilla infusion makes for an aromatic profile that really zhuzhes up this freezer waffle beyond the one-dimensional utilitarian realm. The soft vanilla notes combined with the fluffy thickness pack major homemade flair, a pretty darn good dupe for the real deal while saving convenience-oriented or time-crunched foodies from having to heat up (and later scrub) the waffle iron.
Here at Tasting Table, we love finding creative ways to use frozen waffles, and Eggo's knockout Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles are tremendous in this capacity. Although, the hint of vanilla makes 'em inherently on the sweeter side. So, rather than using them for ultra-savory dishes like mini pizzas or eggs Benedict, where the vanilla might clash, top them with a pat of butter and a slug of maple syrup. Or, use these surprisingly lush waffles instead of a bagel or English muffin for a delicious and structurally sound breakfast sandwich. You could even use two Eggo waffles to assemble an avant-garde chicken and waffles sandwich, topped with a fried egg.