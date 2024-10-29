The Only Eggo Frozen Breakfast Item We'll Buy On Repeat

In our definitive ranking of Eggo-brand frozen breakfast items, we ranked Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles as the absolute best. Now, we're here to explain our decision. Thickness (or lack thereof) is one of the biggest differentiating factors that separates freezer waffles from their homemade betters. There's nothing like pulling a waffle as thick as a slice of Wonder Bread out of the toaster to make a foodie go "I am about to eat a frozen waffle." With Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles, this is not so.

These Belgian-style beauties deliver on the thickness front — praise which can seldom be said of competitor frozen waffles. This is a twofold benefit: Not only does the fluffiness make for an overall better texture (crisp without drying out and fluffy without being cakey or dense), but the deeper pockets also mean these waffles can hold onto toppings better than their thinner counterparts. Whether you like your waffles simple with butter and syrup or loaded with add-ons, this thick waffle gets the job done.

According to customers, the thickness of Eggo's Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles keeps them from getting too soggy or burnt as the thinner variety. They also note that these waffles are larger and toast up perfectly, with a soft an fluffy center and crisp outsides.

