This Is How Many Beers Are In A Standard Keg

Kegs are sacred vessels, designed not just for storing but for serving mass quantities of beer (or other beverages like cider, but most often beer). Perfect for everyone from bar owners to home brewmasters and barbecue aficionados, thick metal kegs are the easy-transportation superstar that kicks breakable glass bottles and agitation-sensitive cans to the curb. Plus, they're also wildly eco-friendly (especially if you tap your keg into 100% compostable disposable cups). But how big are they anyway?

Kegs always contain the same fluid-ounce capacity regardless of the beer type. But there are several different common keg sizes that fans should know. The standard full keg (aka a half-barrel keg) is typically the size for which most commercial draft systems are outfitted. Full kegs hold approximately 15 ½ gallons of beer, the equivalent of 124 pints or 165 12-ounce bottles, and weigh 160 pounds when filled with beer. Likewise, a full keg contains the equivalent of 165 regular beer cans or 124 tall boys.

Pony kegs (aka quarter barrel kegs) hold a more modest 7 ¾ gallons, roughly 62 pints or 82 bottles. These stubby beauties are the same circumference as full kegs with only half the height, and hold the right amount for gatherings like office parties or potlucks. A pony keg also weighs 80 pounds, filled, which can make solo transportation possible without the help of a dolly.

