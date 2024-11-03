The Best Temperature To Cook Sweet Potatoes In The Air Fryer

Sweet potatoes can be cooked in a variety of ways with an array of appliances — including in the microwave — but the trendy air fryer that's most likely on your kitchen counter gets the job done, too. The main perk of using the air fryer over the conventional oven is that it makes the process faster with the same results. The key to making a perfectly cooked sweet potato in the air fryer, however, relies on the proper temperature.

Advertisement

You can follow our air fryer baked sweet potatoes recipe created by Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn. This recipe turns out baked sweet potatoes that you can serve whole with toppings like butter, salt, or brown sugar. According to Hahn, the ideal temperature is 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 50 minutes. But it might take a little less time or a bit more depending on the size of the potatoes you're working with.

Before cooking, pierce each tuber with a fork to help quicken the process a bit. You also shouldn't forget to coat each sweet potato in a neutral oil like avocado oil so the outside crisps, but you can skip the aluminum foil.