Krusteaz Batters Combine Ease And Quality For No-Fail Baking
Most of us would agree that there's nothing like a homemade brownie or cupcake; those fresh-baked goods just can't be beat by store-bought packaged treats. Of course, baking requires a lot of ingredients, tools, and time that a lot of us don't usually have to spare. It's typically the last-minute visitors, an unplanned school or social event, or an out-of-the-blue craving that propels us to the kitchen to bake. In fact, in a survey conducted by Opinium Research, 61% of a sample of U.S. parents reported that at least half of the time, their baking occasions are unexpected. So, it's no surprise that when those unexpected occasions arise, people are inclined to look for simple alternatives — and it's easy to see why almost three-quarters of parents admitted to taking shortcuts when baking, like relying on baking mixes.
But what if there was a way to save even more time in the kitchen without sacrificing any flavor? Krusteaz has a new line of ready-to-bake Batters that allow you to whip up treats without even cracking an egg or measuring oil. The refrigerated pour & bake Batters are here to prove that even if you opt to take a "shortcut" in the kitchen, your baked goods will not lack in quality or taste. The Batters, made with ingredients like sugar, flour, vegetable oil, and eggs, contain no artificial colors and no artificial preservatives. Plus, any unused batter can stay fresh in the fridge for up to seven days after opening.
With Krusteaz Batters, you can make treats at home without having to add anything at all. No measuring, no mixing, no mess, and no stress. And you can still tell everyone you made it from scratch (as half of us have admitted to doing). Your secret is safe with us.
Just pour and bake — it's that easy
Krusteaz Pour & Bake Batters are available in three classic flavors. The Chocolate Brownie Batter bakes into rich, fudgy brownies that taste just like they were made from scratch; the amount in the package is enough to fill an 8x8 pan. The Chocolate Cupcake Batter can be made into eight individual cupcakes or one 9-inch cake; either way, you'll have perfectly moist and fluffy chocolate cake. The same portions apply for the Vanilla Cupcake Batter, but you'll end up with sweet and balanced, scratch-like vanilla cake.
With all of these Batters, simply pour them into a greased cupcake, cake, or brownie pan, and bake them according to the package instructions. You can find them in the refrigerated baking case at Kroger, Kroger family stores, and Walmart.
Keep it classic or enjoy endless customization
These batters are perfect as they are, but they're also highly customizable.
Try upgrading your brownies with marshmallow fluff. Pour the Chocolate Brownie Batter into your pan, dollop some fluff on, swirl with a knife, and bake per Krusteaz directions. Give the Vanilla Cupcake Batter a twist by mixing in a tiny bit of almond extract for a gourmet-level cake. Take the Chocolate Cupcake Batter up a notch by adding a teaspoon of espresso powder for the most decadent chocolate cake. And try turning your cupcakes into mini layer cakes by baking as usual, then slicing off the rounded tops and stacking them with a layer of frosting in between.
Without a doubt, Krusteaz has created the easiest option on the market for home baking. Convenience aside, the final treats taste too good to pass up.
Since its start in 1932, Krusteaz has been turning out trusted baking mixes for everything from pancakes and muffins to gluten-free brownies and cornbread. Krusteaz mixes require the addition of only a few ingredients — like water, eggs, or oil — to make baking homemade-quality treats that the entire family will love. As well-loved as these original products are, Krusteaz is yet again revolutionizing the baking industry with this new-to-the-world line of pourable batters.