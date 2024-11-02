Pain Complet Is The Nutritious Baguette Alternative All Bread Lovers Should Know

Grabbing a fresh loaf from the bakery for dinner? In past articles, we've explored the 11 types of French bread and shared some tips for finding the perfect baguette. But if you're looking for a loaf with more health benefits, allow us to suggest pain complet. This French name translates to "complete bread," or as we call it, whole meal bread. Unlike a baguette, which is made of refined wheat flour, it's made with whole meal flour, which contains the entire wheat kernel and all of its beneficial nutrients.

For example, a single portion of pain complet has 8.4 grams of protein and 5.3 grams of fiber, versus only 5 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber in a portion of the baguette. Together, these ingredients can help you feel full after eating and aid your digestion. Because whole meal flour contains complex carbs, the glycemic load (a measure of how much food raises blood sugar) of pain complet is also significantly lower, clocking in at 55 compared to 91 for the baguette. Whole grains like those used in this bread have even been linked to reduced risks in type 2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. When you add up all of these benefits, you can see how, depending on the type of flour used, bread can be more nutritious than you might think.

