Give Risotto A Fall Twist With Those Leftover Pumpkin Guts
It's common knowledge that carving a pumpkin requires you to scrape out the insides, which consist of a mix of seeds and stringy pulp. Maybe you'll save the seeds to roast and snack on, but the rest almost always ends up in the trash. There's a way to get more out of your pumpkin, though, than just a jack-o-lantern and a handful of roasted pumpkin seeds — and it involves those pumpkin guts. Contrary to the gory Halloween scene conjured up in your head when you hear the word "guts," this recipe is actually quite refined and gourmet, yet easy to achieve.
A great way to use up that stringy pumpkin pulp is to mix it into a fall-flavored risotto. Pumpkin guts convert wonderfully into pumpkin puree, which can then be added into a risotto just before the rice is done cooking, along with some parmesan cheese. Mixed together, the already creamy Arborio rice gets even creamier with the addition of the pumpkin puree and the cheese. Not to mention the autumnal flavors you get from rice cooked with sage and nutmeg, the pumpkin, and the parm. It makes for the coziest dinner that's perfect for a crisp fall night.
This warming risotto is as easy as (pumpkin) pie
To whip up a batch of fall-flavored risotto, start by making your pumpkin puree. Unlike the solid flesh of the pumpkin, the guts are soft and tender, which actually works to your benefit here; there's no need to roast them before pureeing. Simply toss the pumpkin pulp into a blender and blend it until it's creamy. Make sure to check if your homemade pumpkin puree is the right consistency — if it seems more watery than thick and creamy, squeeze the excess water out with a nut milk bag, preferably using an Unbleached Cotton Cheesecloth Nut Milk Bag, like this one available on Amazon.
To make this autumn harvest pumpkin risotto, start by sauteeing garlic and onions low and slow until they're deeply caramelized, then add the Arborio rice and toast it until it's fragrant. Next, add white wine and cook the mixture until the wine has nearly evaporated, then slowly add vegetable stock, sage, and nutmeg to the pan, stirring until the stock is absorbed. Continue adding stock by the ½ cup, stirring in between until it completely absorbs and the rice is tender. Finally, stir in your pumpkin puree and some grated parmesan cheese, then top it with sauteed sage leaves, crispy bacon bits, and chopped hazelnuts — or, even better, homemade maple and cinnamon roasted pumpkin seeds and brown sugar for welcomed added sweetness.