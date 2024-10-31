Give Risotto A Fall Twist With Those Leftover Pumpkin Guts

It's common knowledge that carving a pumpkin requires you to scrape out the insides, which consist of a mix of seeds and stringy pulp. Maybe you'll save the seeds to roast and snack on, but the rest almost always ends up in the trash. There's a way to get more out of your pumpkin, though, than just a jack-o-lantern and a handful of roasted pumpkin seeds — and it involves those pumpkin guts. Contrary to the gory Halloween scene conjured up in your head when you hear the word "guts," this recipe is actually quite refined and gourmet, yet easy to achieve.

A great way to use up that stringy pumpkin pulp is to mix it into a fall-flavored risotto. Pumpkin guts convert wonderfully into pumpkin puree, which can then be added into a risotto just before the rice is done cooking, along with some parmesan cheese. Mixed together, the already creamy Arborio rice gets even creamier with the addition of the pumpkin puree and the cheese. Not to mention the autumnal flavors you get from rice cooked with sage and nutmeg, the pumpkin, and the parm. It makes for the coziest dinner that's perfect for a crisp fall night.