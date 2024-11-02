Why You Should Use Olive Oil Powder On Food And How To Make It
Whether we're sauteing, roasting, or braising, there's rarely an instance in which we won't reach for olive oil. It's great for enhancing food, though we don't love the greasiness it can often leave behind. To infuse food with the taste of olive oil without the mess, make olive oil powder.
High-quality olive oil is delicious to cook with, and brands like Brightland Alive work extremely well as finishing oils. The grassy, pepperiness brings a richer taste to appetizers, salads, and more. A little drizzle is all it takes to spruce up a meal, but when you don't want the oily feel it leaves behind in your mouth, you might opt for olive oil powder instead. Olive oil powder takes the earthiness of the beloved oil and transforms it into fine dust you can sprinkle on food. You can add it to a seasoning blend, mix it into a fish or meat marinade, or simply use it to finish off a dish.
Olive oil powder isn't readily available in stores, but you can make your own. A recipe from the North American Olive Oil Association calls for just EVOO and maltodextrin, a carbohydrate-based powder often used as a thickener. Maltodextrin can be purchased online in bulk — or you can try a small bag from Pure Original Ingredients to get started. All you'll need to do is pulse the maltodextrin in a food processor and slowly add the oil, allowing it to turn into a fluffy powder. The finished olive oil powder will easily dissolve in liquid, so it'll melt in your mouth with every bite, leaving a soft, herbaceousness in its wake.
Olive oil powder works well in a wide range of dishes, including desserts
The best part about the consistency of olive oil powder is that it can be used to flavor a wide range of foods in a pinch while also offering textural and visual appeal. Spoon it onto popcorn, add it to homemade no-churn ice cream, or sprinkle some on top of pistachio brownies. It can also be used to amplify the flavor of regular oil if you don't want to douse food in it completely. Bruschetta, caprese salads, bowls of soup — they can all benefit from a double dose of that earthy flavor.
Apart from using olive oil powder on treats and appetizers, it fits seamlessly into heartier meals, too. The base of any satisfying pasta dish is alliums sauteed in a good amount of olive oil, but the flavor doesn't always stick around until the end. After cooking, sprinkle olive oil powder onto pasta, along with parmesan or mozzarella, for a little extra punch.
Similarly, olive oil powder works in a seasoning blend for protein. By adding a dash of the powder to summer-stuffed chicken breast with peach, prosciutto, and basil, it will enhance the savory taste of the chicken while complementing the earthy, floral peach and basil. While the oven is preheating, sprinkle the powder, along with salt and pepper, onto the chicken breast.