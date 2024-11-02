Here's What Your Homemade Eel Sauce Should Actually Look Like

The Japanese condiment known as eel sauce, or unagi no tare if you're traveling in Japan, is the ideal companion to traditional meals like sushi and noodle dishes. You might have dipped your food in some at your favorite Japanese eatery or used a store-bought version at home, like this Nippon Shoken Eel Sauce. In many places, it's known simply as sushi sauce. And as easy as it is to pick up a bottle at the store, homemade eel sauce gives you control over flavor, ingredients, and health factors. However, there are some visual cues you'll need to watch out for to make sure the eel sauce is made properly. And don't worry, you don't need any eels to prepare it.

Advertisement

Out of everything you should know about the umami-rich eel sauce, the appearance of the finished condiment is a signal of success. First, the sauce should be reduced by about half in the pan to achieve its consistency. It will continue to thicken as it cools so it's important to remove it from heat after the ingredients have reduced. The sauce will be ready when it reaches nappe consistency. This simply means that when you coat the back of a spoon and run your finger through the middle, the line in the sauce remains. If that happens, you're doing things correctly and it's ready to serve. The sauce should also appear a rich very dark-brown color when it's done.