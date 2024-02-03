The Easy Spoon Trick To Tell When Your Gravy Is Ready For Serving

Ideal gravy should be smooth, rich, and thick enough to coat your roasts, mashed potatoes, biscuits, or whatever dish you're serving it with. While making this delicious, velvety accompaniment is quite straightforward, achieving the perfect consistency can feel like a culinary tightrope walk, but fret not! There's a remarkably simple method to gauge when your gravy has hit the sweet spot, and it involves nothing more than a common kitchen spoon.

Start by cooking your gravy as you usually would. Whether you're making it from scratch with pan drippings, a roux and stock, or jazzing up a store-bought version, the spoon test works every time. As your gravy simmers, stir it now and then. After a few minutes of cooking, dip a clean spoon into your gravy. Lift it out and hold it vertically with the back of the spoon facing you. If it runs off quickly, it's too thin. If so, give it more time to simmer and thicken.

Repeatedly test your gravy every few minutes. You're looking for the gravy to coat the spoon but leave a clear line behind when you run your finger down it, with the gravy not running back together immediately. This is known as the "nappe" consistency, a French term that indicates the perfect thickness for sauces and gravies. When it has the right consistency, give your gravy a taste. Adjust the seasoning if necessary, then it's ready to serve.