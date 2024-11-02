The Best Cut Of Meat To Use For Korean Beef Stew

These days, everything Korean is in vogue, from K-Pop and animation to films like "Parasite" and the super successful "Squid Game." And Korean food is gaining attention and popularity too as more people are venturing in their kitchens to make Korean dishes that everyone should try at least once. A good place to start is yukgaejang, a comforting and spicy shredded beef stew. Tasting Table turned to Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for tips to make it properly. She revealed that the traditional cut of meat to use in this hearty soup is brisket, but there are also other options.

"Typically brisket is used, but any tougher cut of beef like plate, flank, rump or even shank would make a very nice yukgaejang," she said. Korean soups such as this one are often cooked for hours if not days, so cheaper, tougher cuts of meat are the key. "Tougher cuts mean more flavor and, with a long simmering soup like Yukgaejang, they're perfect". As with any stew, the longer the meat simmers, the more flavor you will obtain and the more tender the meat will become.