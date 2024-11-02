The Best Cut Of Meat To Use For Korean Beef Stew
These days, everything Korean is in vogue, from K-Pop and animation to films like "Parasite" and the super successful "Squid Game." And Korean food is gaining attention and popularity too as more people are venturing in their kitchens to make Korean dishes that everyone should try at least once. A good place to start is yukgaejang, a comforting and spicy shredded beef stew. Tasting Table turned to Ji Hye Kim, chef and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for tips to make it properly. She revealed that the traditional cut of meat to use in this hearty soup is brisket, but there are also other options.
"Typically brisket is used, but any tougher cut of beef like plate, flank, rump or even shank would make a very nice yukgaejang," she said. Korean soups such as this one are often cooked for hours if not days, so cheaper, tougher cuts of meat are the key. "Tougher cuts mean more flavor and, with a long simmering soup like Yukgaejang, they're perfect". As with any stew, the longer the meat simmers, the more flavor you will obtain and the more tender the meat will become.
What makes yukgaejang different from other beef stews
Soups and stews are at the core of Korean cuisine, some even having specific purposes such as curing a hangover or helping you feel better when you have a cold. They are generally served with a side of white rice or alongside other dishes for a larger meal. "Although yukgaejang is beefy and hearty, I'd categorize it still as more brothy 'soup' rather than thick and unctuous 'stew'," she says. Other characteristics of yukgaejang are its seasonings, specific ingredients, and fiery heat.
If you're ready to try your hand at making this comforting winter soup but are new to Korean cooking, don't fret. You can start with this simple Korean beef stew recipe and build up from that as you stock your pantry with essential Korean ingredients. If you are already a pro and wish to stick to a traditional recipe, Kim says that there are three ingredients that you absolutely must have in your Korean beef stew: fiddlehead ferns (which she considers the defining ingredient for the dish), green onions, and chile oil (she advises that you make your own so that you know the flavor is right). Follow her tips on how to properly season your yukgaejang to perfection, and it will turn out as if made at home by the Korean grandma you never had.