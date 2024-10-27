The 3 Key Ingredients You Need When Making Korean Beef Stew

Korean cuisine has produced numerous iconic dishes from ultra-crispy fried chicken to Korean barbecue beef bulgogi. Another popular beef dish in Korea that you might not know is yukgaejang, a spicy beef stew bursting with umami, aromatics, and plenty of heat. We interviewed Korean cuisine expert, Chef Ji Hye Kim, a James Beard Award semi-finalist and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor for insight on the defining characteristics of Korean beef stew.

"Even though beef is now the most popular version," Kim explains, "you can find this type of soup 'gaejang' made with chicken (dakgaejang) or with mushrooms from buddhist temples (busut gaejang)." However, these ingredients aren't what distinguish the stew. It's the seasonings and accompaniments that will set yukgaejang apart from other stewed beef dishes like the gochujang glazed short rib stew, galbi-jjim. Chef Kim lists three key ingredients that no spicy beef stew can be without: Fiddlehead ferns, green onions, and chili oil. With the help of Chef Kim, we'll go into the specifics of each ingredient, where to find them, or how to make them at home.