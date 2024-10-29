A New Lawsuit Claims Subway's Meats Are Not Actually Piled High

Popular Connecticut-based sandwich chain Subway is the latest fast food company to be accused of false advertising. According to a proposed lawsuit filed on Monday, October 28, 2024, in a Brooklyn federal court, Subway is "grossly misleading" its customers by advertising that its sandwiches are piled high with meats, while they actually contain much less. The class action lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for people who bought the sandwiches in New York over the last three years, claiming that Subway is violating the state's consumer protection laws.

Advertisement

The lawsuit was filed by Subway customer Anna Tollison, who alleges that she paid $7.61 for a Steak & Cheese sandwich at a Queens branch of the fast food chain. She claims that the sandwich Subway advertised looked substantial, but that she received mostly bread despite the ad showing at least three times more meat than it actually delivered. The lawsuit included photos which showed Subway sandwiches containing much more bread than filling.