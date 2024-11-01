3 Canned Fish Varieties You Should Be Considering For Pasta

If you haven't jumped onto the tinned fish bandwagon, you're missing out! Tinned fish are durable, cheap staples encompassing far more than anchovies and tuna. They are also the secret weapon for elegant upgrades to your favorite pasta dishes. Tasting Table interviewed Charlotte Langley, founder of Langley Foods and Nice Cans who provides her favorite tinned fish varieties for pasta along with their respective sauce pairings.

Advertisement

"Consider MSC-certified sardines, smoked trout, or even crab," Langley suggests. "Sardines add a Mediterranean flair when tossed with olives, tomatoes, and basil in pasta. Smoked trout can elevate creamy pasta sauces, and canned crab is a delicious substitute for fresh in a linguine dish with lemon, garlic, and parsley."

While there are plenty of brands to choose from, Langley urges you to make eco-friendly choices: "Choosing MSC or ASC-certified canned fish ensures sustainable choices and enhances flavors in each dish." Both MSC and ACS-certified products will protect entire marine ecosystems and promote long-term fishing practices that won't destroy or endanger the fish being farmed or wild-caught. The MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) certification is identifiable by a blue label printed on the can while the ASC (Aquaculture Stewardship Council) certification is a green label. The MSC certification applies to wild caught fish and fisheries while the ASC certification applies to seafood farms. These smoked, oil-packed sardines from Wild Planet are MSC certified while Safe Catch trout is ASC-certified.

Advertisement