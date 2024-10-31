3 Simple, Savory Upgrades To Try On Classic Deviled Eggs

Of all the finger foods in the world, the deviled egg reigns supreme. It's a party classic, making appearances at casual barbeques and fancy gatherings alike. The traditional deviled egg recipe is pretty easy, requiring just a few ingredients: crème fraîche, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and whatever else you like to customize it with. But if you're feeling especially creative, there are plenty of ways to turn the base recipe on its head to seriously upgrade your deviled eggs. Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, gave us three recommendations for how you can take your classic deviled eggs to the next level.

His first recipe features a Southern staple: pimento cheese. "I love making a whipped pimento cheese egg yolk filling for a fun and simple way to uplevel deviled eggs," Serrano-Bahri said. This upgrade is a super creative way to use pimento cheese, which is a spread made of cheddar cheese and pimento pepper dip. To whip it, you'll want to throw it into a food processor, like this Ganiza model, until it's reached a fluffier texture.

Once you remove it from the food processor, you can even whip the whole mixture again with a hand mixer before piping it back into the egg whites. Whipping this addition ensures that the deviled egg filling is the perfect consistency: light and not too rich. Just don't blame us when you can't stop eating them. Serrano-Bahri's other two recommendations contain bold and unique ingredients.

