The Michigan Restaurant That's Located In A Former Psych Hospital

From the quirky Ohio restaurant that just can't pick a theme to the iconic Chicago-bred jibarito sandwich, the Midwest is full of unique food experiences — but none are quite as unusual as the Traverse City, Michigan restaurant, Trattoria Stella. Located over a partly subterranean ground floor of a former mental health institution, the Italian restaurant was the first business to stake a hold in the old Traverse City State Hospital, and it has played a major role in its transformation since. Dating back to the 1900s, the state-run hospital was originally built to provide treatment and care for individuals living with psychological health conditions, but it now serves primarily as a shopping and dining center known as The Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

While the location might sound a bit unsettling, Trattoria Stella has done much to create a cozy and comfortable atmosphere inside of its restaurant — one that many have enjoyed dining in the 20 years it's been in business. The restaurant has been attentive to ensuring the building's original architecture remains intact, allowing its patrons to feel immersed in the history of the old hospital, without it being creepy. Bare brick walls are contrasted with the quaint and charming ambiance of the homey Italian restaurant, creating a one-off dining experience that's perfect for history lovers, spooky enthusiasts, and foodies, too. And, when you sit down and enjoy a meal there, you'll be happy to find that the food and service is equally as enjoyable as the atmosphere.

