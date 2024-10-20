The Quirky Ohio Restaurant That Just Can't Pick A Theme

Think of all the different themed restaurants from the '90's and which ones you remember most fondly. It's important to have a cohesive story told through the food, decor, and ambience. If one of these areas is lacking, it will definitely show. With so many different over-the-top dining experiences to choose from nowadays, it's a wonder how restaurants can keep up with the times. Fortunately for Mike's Place in Kent, Ohio, the dining experience definitely stands out from the crowd by refusing to commit to just one theme. A hodgepodge of collectibles, memorabilia, and decor ranging from sci-fi to tiki and far beyond, it's anyone's guess what the central focus is, but that doesn't stop droves of people from coming to check it out.

The Midwest is filled with history and the state of Ohio is even home to one of the oldest restaurants across the United States. Relatively newer in history, Mike's Place was established in 1987 and utilizes the creative tagline, "Created for the honor of salt, sugar and grease!" The pride in this family-owned establishment is clear, even if the theme itself remains nebulous. Boasting a menu bursting at the seams with American diner fare, wings, pizzas, and more, the refusal to adhere to one central theme definitely seems to work in the bustling restaurant's favor.