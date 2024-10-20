The Quirky Ohio Restaurant That Just Can't Pick A Theme
Think of all the different themed restaurants from the '90's and which ones you remember most fondly. It's important to have a cohesive story told through the food, decor, and ambience. If one of these areas is lacking, it will definitely show. With so many different over-the-top dining experiences to choose from nowadays, it's a wonder how restaurants can keep up with the times. Fortunately for Mike's Place in Kent, Ohio, the dining experience definitely stands out from the crowd by refusing to commit to just one theme. A hodgepodge of collectibles, memorabilia, and decor ranging from sci-fi to tiki and far beyond, it's anyone's guess what the central focus is, but that doesn't stop droves of people from coming to check it out.
The Midwest is filled with history and the state of Ohio is even home to one of the oldest restaurants across the United States. Relatively newer in history, Mike's Place was established in 1987 and utilizes the creative tagline, "Created for the honor of salt, sugar and grease!" The pride in this family-owned establishment is clear, even if the theme itself remains nebulous. Boasting a menu bursting at the seams with American diner fare, wings, pizzas, and more, the refusal to adhere to one central theme definitely seems to work in the bustling restaurant's favor.
What people are saying about Mike's Place
While Mike's Place defies convention in its all-over-the-place theming, visitors widely agree that the vibe is on point. With restaurant reviews across Yelp and TripAdvisor dominated by raves about the large menu selection, great food, top-notch service, and, of course, quirky decor, it's easy to see that sometimes the most successful thing a restaurant can do is buck expectations. It's definitely a unique take for a restaurant to essentially throw everything at the wall and see what sticks theme-wise, but it truly works for Mike's Place.
The business, which prioritizes the longevity of its staff, commitment to homemade food, and above all, a dedication to its local community comes out ahead with a genuine showing of care and conscientiousness, which means much more than settling on one centralized theme. From castles to X-Wing fighters and photos displaying dining space inside of repurposed buses, tiki bar tops, and a collection of signs and tchotchkes that rival even the most robust roadside attractions, it all goes to prove that the most impressive thing about Mike's Place is the consistency of its inconsistency.