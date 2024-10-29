Want To Up Your Deviled Egg Game? It All Comes Down To The Toppings

Ancient Romans gorged on them, they were all the rage in medieval Europe, and today, it would be unthinkable not to have deviled eggs at a picnic or cocktail party. A simple deviled eggs recipe is usually a blend of whipped egg yolks, mustard, and mayonnaise with the only adornment a crimson dash of paprika on top. But it's becoming increasingly common for more upmarket restaurants to serve deviled eggs with a gourmet flair that distinguishes them from something you'd include in a picnic basket.

Tasting Table spoke with chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, about why deviled eggs are currently the hottest dish to order. "It's not just about the filling anymore," Serrano-Bahri told us. "Deviled eggs are taking over menus with elevated toppings featuring different proteins, exciting textures with crumbles and fried toppings, and inspiration from global dishes from sushi rolls to tikka masala."

We have many suggestions for getting all gourmet with deviled eggs. Bacon and eggs is a match made for all time, and you could blend some aromatically heady truffle oil into your super-smooth deviled egg filling and top with crisped bacon. Another option which chef Serrano-Bahri is in favor of is to replace the bacon with some unctuous pulled pork and then add a crunchy and tangy finish with finely-chopped pickled vegetables. Serrano-Bahri loves other texture contrasts like fried shallots or toasted seeds, also suggesting that "fresh herbs like chives or dill can elevate the flavor of your deviled egg."

