Want To Up Your Deviled Egg Game? It All Comes Down To The Toppings
Ancient Romans gorged on them, they were all the rage in medieval Europe, and today, it would be unthinkable not to have deviled eggs at a picnic or cocktail party. A simple deviled eggs recipe is usually a blend of whipped egg yolks, mustard, and mayonnaise with the only adornment a crimson dash of paprika on top. But it's becoming increasingly common for more upmarket restaurants to serve deviled eggs with a gourmet flair that distinguishes them from something you'd include in a picnic basket.
Tasting Table spoke with chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, about why deviled eggs are currently the hottest dish to order. "It's not just about the filling anymore," Serrano-Bahri told us. "Deviled eggs are taking over menus with elevated toppings featuring different proteins, exciting textures with crumbles and fried toppings, and inspiration from global dishes from sushi rolls to tikka masala."
We have many suggestions for getting all gourmet with deviled eggs. Bacon and eggs is a match made for all time, and you could blend some aromatically heady truffle oil into your super-smooth deviled egg filling and top with crisped bacon. Another option which chef Serrano-Bahri is in favor of is to replace the bacon with some unctuous pulled pork and then add a crunchy and tangy finish with finely-chopped pickled vegetables. Serrano-Bahri loves other texture contrasts like fried shallots or toasted seeds, also suggesting that "fresh herbs like chives or dill can elevate the flavor of your deviled egg."
Experiment with sweet and cocktail-inspired toppings
To offer variety to your guests, you may want to balance out savory deviled eggs with a touch of sweetness. Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri recommends "sweeter toppings like toasted candied pecans, dried toasted pistachios, or crystalized sugars." There are many types of sugar that could fit the bill, such as demerara, molasses-like muscovado, or for a little bling, rainbow-hued sanding sugar.
Deviled eggs pair superbly with cocktails. And Serrano-Bahri suggests using cocktail garnishes as inspiration for deviled egg toppings, saying, "I always say that if you use it in a cocktail, you can use it for a deviled egg!" For example, bourbon and bacon pair well, and bourbon candied bacon atop an old fashioned cocktail hits all the right umami notes. If you're serving a true bloody Mary, an egg topped with similar flavors, such as celery, bacon or shrimp, and pickle, are sure to be gobbled up the moment you set them out. For the dirty martini crowd, match the cocktail with deviled eggs topped with chopped olives or cocktail onions.
A fun thing you might consider for a cocktail party is setting up a deviled egg bar, with a range of toppings in small bowls, which your guests can use to customize their own eggs. There are so many possibilities for leveled-up deviled eggs. Just think out of the box a bit and try a mix of savory and sweet toppings.