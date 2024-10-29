The Best Temperature To Use When Baking A Cake In The Air Fryer

Air fryers are very useful appliances and making desserts in them, including cakes, is easier than you may think. This small, tabletop appliance eliminates the need to turn on your clunky oven and will still deliver delicious, perfectly-baked results — provided that you set and use it correctly.

When baking a cake in an air fryer using a recipe designed for a conventional oven, you'll want to dial back on the temperature slightly. You can safely drop the temperature by about 25 degrees Fahrenheit and set your timer about one-fifth of the time less than what's listed on the recipe. For example, if your recipe calls for a cake to be baked at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for one hour, you should set your air-fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake the cake for about 45 minutes. The time your cake needs to bake is a little less set in stone than the decrease in temperature, as different types of cakes bake at different rates, so you'll want to keep an eye on it as it is baking to prevent it from getting too brown.

