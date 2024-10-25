Coffee Mate's New Creamers Were Made For Your Espresso Martini
Even if you're not the biggest coffee enthusiast, chances are good that you've been drawn in by the hype surrounding espresso martinis — and who wouldn't be? The expert blend of sweet, bitter flavors and sneaky mix of alcohol and caffeine keeps us coming back. Now, Coffee Mate is the latest brand to get behind the craze with the release of its new creamers.
The beverage company recently released two new creamers, dubbed Cocktail Mates, to mirror the rich taste of an espresso martini. Though the venture isn't Coffee Mate's only cocktail-inspired flavor, the popular choice is sure to garner attention. The Espresso Martini creamer and Crème Espresso Martini creamer are non-alcoholic mixers designed to be a quick method for recreating the famed cocktail.
With coffee granules providing the espresso taste, all you need to do is add the creamer to ice, pour in your alcohol, and give it a good shake before drinking. If you want to get your hands on the release, the new products are available only at Cub Foods, and BevMo and Gopuff stores.
What type of alcohol should you add to the creamers?
Since the creamers themselves are non-alcoholic, you've got free range to booze up your beverage however you'd like. The go-to choice for an espresso martini cocktail is vodka, and the pairing works very well. Besides vodka, the rum-based coffee liqueur Kahlúa also rounds out the cocktail.
You can always use other ingredients to elevate your espresso martini. To stay with the rum theme, try a spiced version to infuse your cocktail with an aromatic, warming flavor via cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. If you'd like to complement the smooth, deep flavor of espresso, opt for smoky, caramel-tinged dark rum. Alternatively, bourbon is a delicious addition to an espresso martini. The woodsy, warm liquor turns a standard espresso cocktail into something that mirrors a luxurious latte — with a boozy effect, of course. The sweetness of the vanilla, honey, and caramel in bourbon adds a delicious depth to the drink that will only be further enhanced by the new Coffee Mate Cocktail Mates.
According to the company, the new products are in a limited in-market test run through BevMo and Cub Family Foods with a potential expansion into further markets soon. For more information regarding product launches, you can sign up for the GoodNes newsletter.