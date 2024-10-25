Coffee Mate's New Creamers Were Made For Your Espresso Martini

Even if you're not the biggest coffee enthusiast, chances are good that you've been drawn in by the hype surrounding espresso martinis — and who wouldn't be? The expert blend of sweet, bitter flavors and sneaky mix of alcohol and caffeine keeps us coming back. Now, Coffee Mate is the latest brand to get behind the craze with the release of its new creamers.

The beverage company recently released two new creamers, dubbed Cocktail Mates, to mirror the rich taste of an espresso martini. Though the venture isn't Coffee Mate's only cocktail-inspired flavor, the popular choice is sure to garner attention. The Espresso Martini creamer and Crème Espresso Martini creamer are non-alcoholic mixers designed to be a quick method for recreating the famed cocktail.

With coffee granules providing the espresso taste, all you need to do is add the creamer to ice, pour in your alcohol, and give it a good shake before drinking. If you want to get your hands on the release, the new products are available only at Cub Foods, and BevMo and Gopuff stores.