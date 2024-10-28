Is Mustard Always Considered Gluten Free?

Navigating the world of gluten-free food can be a minefield at the best of times. It's not just the fact that you have to skip the breadbasket or the latest Insta-famous pastry, but it's also that gluten seems to be in everything. Even seemingly safe foods like mustard.

As a quick primer, the mustard condiment we know and love is usually made of mustard seeds and/or powder, vinegar, salt, and spices. Now the mustard seeds themselves are naturally gluten free, so if you make your own mustard, you'll have no issues. But two problems can crop up with store-bought mustard. The first is that all kind of extra ingredients are often added to give mustard a consistent and desirable texture, one of which is wheat flour. The seconds problem, which might be more of a surprise, is that not all vinegars are gluten free. Malt vinegar, which is used in many gourmet mustards, is made with barley, which is a source of gluten.