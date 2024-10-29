The Ultimate Guide For Adding Gelatin To Desserts

If you've ever marveled at the silky smooth consistency of a panna cotta, or the nostalgic joyfulness of a perfectly wobbly jelly, you've seen the magic of gelatin in action. This versatile ingredient is held in high regard in the culinary world for its ability to transform liquid desserts. It is commonly used in professional kitchens to add structure to delicate desserts, but its accessibility and relatively easy means of preparation make it a must-have for any home baker.

However, whilst gelatin is easy to find and can be incorporated into an array of desserts for stabilizing and thickening purposes, alongside providing an attractive sheen, it can be a bit tricky to know how to use it. The very notion of "blooming" can sound a little intimidating, and a general lack of knowledge has put many of us off of using this superstar ingredient. The fact is, gelatin is easy to use and provides impressive results, so there's no reason why you shouldn't have a supply in your pantry.

For expert input on how to use gelatin in your desserts, from what types are available to how to ensure it sets your ingredients properly, we spoke to Gemma Stafford, professional chef, cookbook author, and creator of Bigger Bolder Baking. Stafford's valuable insights provide you with all you need to know about using gelatin in your desserts so that whether it's gooey marshmallows or a perfectly glossy cheesecake, you're set up for success.

