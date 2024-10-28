How To Store And Reheat Leftover Melted Chocolate

You may know that there are proper techniques for melting chocolate. However, if you've made a little too much for your chocolate-covered strawberries or layered chocolate bark, what's the best way to store and reuse the rest? We turned to Preston Stewart, Director of Chocolate for Onyx Coffee Lab (@onyxcoffeelab on Instagram), who is a certified Chocolatier and Chocolate Maker from Ecole Chocolat and a Certified Cacao Grader from the Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute (FCCI), for his expert advice.

He says, "Thankfully, chocolate is an incredibly safe food ... having almost zero moisture, so it can be reworked almost infinitely." That's great news for those of us who don't want to waste an ounce of this delicious ingredient. If you've melted more than you need, Stewart advises, "Pour it into an airtight container (chocolate can absorb odors and flavors of its environment) and then it can be stored in the fridge or pantry."

As long as it's pure chocolate, it should keep in the fridge for a few months and in the pantry for up to a year. After that, its quality will start to decline. To make it easier to remove later, pour it over a piece of parchment paper while it's still warm, then place the parchment into a container to solidify.

