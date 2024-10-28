Michael Symon's Hands-Down Favorite Topping For Deviled Eggs

It's not a party until a plate of deviled eggs has arrived. The creamy, dainty appetizer is a fan-favorite, and for good reason. They're easy to make and incredibly customizable, so whether you prefer to turn up the heat with some chili powder or keep things sweet with a drizzle of honey, there's always something in your cabinet to make those eggs stand out. "Iron Chef" alum and restaurateur Michael Symon spoke to Tasting Table at the Food Network's New York City Wine & Food Festival this year and shared his favorite topping for deviled eggs: whole-seed mustard. This addition adds both a burst of complex flavor and a unique texture, making for a deviled egg that's totally to die for.

Symon is partial to his brand of whole-seed mustard called POP, which is pickled and comes in a variety of flavors including smoked, pear, and lemon. "It's almost like mustard caviar," he said. Since Symon's mustards are pickled and the mustard seeds are in a brine, they have lovely jamminess to them. This makes them an ideal condiment to spread on sandwiches, add to a salad dressing, or, per Symon's suggestion, dollop over deviled eggs. "I like the smoked one the best," Symon said. In this product, the applewood-smoked mustard seeds are mixed with a spicy tomato-cider infusion, which adds both sweetness and spiciness to your deviled eggs.