Michael Symon's Hands-Down Favorite Topping For Deviled Eggs
It's not a party until a plate of deviled eggs has arrived. The creamy, dainty appetizer is a fan-favorite, and for good reason. They're easy to make and incredibly customizable, so whether you prefer to turn up the heat with some chili powder or keep things sweet with a drizzle of honey, there's always something in your cabinet to make those eggs stand out. "Iron Chef" alum and restaurateur Michael Symon spoke to Tasting Table at the Food Network's New York City Wine & Food Festival this year and shared his favorite topping for deviled eggs: whole-seed mustard. This addition adds both a burst of complex flavor and a unique texture, making for a deviled egg that's totally to die for.
Symon is partial to his brand of whole-seed mustard called POP, which is pickled and comes in a variety of flavors including smoked, pear, and lemon. "It's almost like mustard caviar," he said. Since Symon's mustards are pickled and the mustard seeds are in a brine, they have lovely jamminess to them. This makes them an ideal condiment to spread on sandwiches, add to a salad dressing, or, per Symon's suggestion, dollop over deviled eggs. "I like the smoked one the best," Symon said. In this product, the applewood-smoked mustard seeds are mixed with a spicy tomato-cider infusion, which adds both sweetness and spiciness to your deviled eggs.
Whole grain mustard packs a real punch
Unlike a sprinkle of paprika or salt and pepper, whole grain mustard — POP or not — has a signature, slightly crunchy texture that contrasts well with the egg's overall creaminess. "I add it right on top of the deviled eggs because it gives it this wonderful texture," Symon said. As opposed to yellow mustard, which has its time and place, whole-grain mustard gives your deviled eggs a satisfying textural upgrade.
You might be wondering whether or not a whole-grain mustard garnish is too much mustard since you typically put Dijon mustard in the yolk mixture. "You could omit it in the mix, or just put a little Dijon in the mix," Symon said. Going heavier on the mayonnaise and other added ingredients is a good way to skillfully eliminate or reduce the Dijon mustard in the mix if you worry it will be too much. However, if you're anything like us, you can't get enough of mustard, and we think it's totally okay to add them both for a spicy, tangy flavor like no other.