Whole Grain Mustard Gives Your Deviled Eggs A Textural Upgrade

Those deviled eggs that typically make their way to dining tables and buffets for holidays and family gatherings are delicious bites of creaminess and tanginess — but the side dish can be a bit boring. You can easily upgrade deviled eggs with a variety of ingredients like horseradish and even truffles if you feel fancy. Or simply swap the yellow mustard with whole grain mustard to boost both the texture and flavor of your next batch of deviled eggs.

Whole grain mustard offers a thick, grainy texture because it hasn't been ground to the extent of other varieties of the condiment. The remaining grains, hence the name, are what offer that textural upgrade — but they also enhance the flavor. Expect these upgraded deviled eggs to pack a punch because whole grain mustard is hotter than the yellow mustard in your fridge.

It still contains vinegar for a touch of acidity and other ingredients that are found in most mustards like salt and water. And, it's one of the many types of popular mustard that is typically used on sandwiches and salad vinaigrettes.