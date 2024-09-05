Turn The Heat Up On Your Deviled Eggs With One Spicy Ingredient

Deviled eggs are a fan favorite party appetizer. They're easy to make, requiring just a few ingredients, and they're incredibly versatile, too, allowing for endless creativity in the kitchen. Deviled eggs are often credited as an American invention, particularly a Southern one, due to their popularity in the United States. But the concept of deviled eggs probably originated in ancient Rome: Wealthy Romans used to serve boiled eggs to their party guests and would season them with spicy sauces. While this ancient recipe has certainly evolved over the centuries, eggs and spices remain at the heart of it. For your next gathering, do as the Romans do, and turn up the heat with a bit of chili powder for a spicy twist on a party classic.

Paprika is one of the most popular garnishes for deviled eggs, and while it is plenty flavorful, especially if you go with a smoked paprika, it isn't very spicy. If you're a spicy food fanatic, give chili powder a shot on your next platter of deviled eggs. The deep red-orange hue complements the mustard yellow yolk mixture, similar to paprika, creating the deviled egg's quintessential look. Plus, chili powder brings a whole new layer of flavor complexity to your eggs, without making them intolerably spicy. Sprinkle a little on top, combine it with the rest of the yolk mixture, or do both for an extra fiery bite.