Turn The Heat Up On Your Deviled Eggs With One Spicy Ingredient
Deviled eggs are a fan favorite party appetizer. They're easy to make, requiring just a few ingredients, and they're incredibly versatile, too, allowing for endless creativity in the kitchen. Deviled eggs are often credited as an American invention, particularly a Southern one, due to their popularity in the United States. But the concept of deviled eggs probably originated in ancient Rome: Wealthy Romans used to serve boiled eggs to their party guests and would season them with spicy sauces. While this ancient recipe has certainly evolved over the centuries, eggs and spices remain at the heart of it. For your next gathering, do as the Romans do, and turn up the heat with a bit of chili powder for a spicy twist on a party classic.
Paprika is one of the most popular garnishes for deviled eggs, and while it is plenty flavorful, especially if you go with a smoked paprika, it isn't very spicy. If you're a spicy food fanatic, give chili powder a shot on your next platter of deviled eggs. The deep red-orange hue complements the mustard yellow yolk mixture, similar to paprika, creating the deviled egg's quintessential look. Plus, chili powder brings a whole new layer of flavor complexity to your eggs, without making them intolerably spicy. Sprinkle a little on top, combine it with the rest of the yolk mixture, or do both for an extra fiery bite.
Chili powder pairings for deviled eggs
If you're trying to keep your deviled eggs simple, we recommend sticking with just chili powder and maybe a sprinkle of salt. However, if you're willing to get a bit more adventurous, there are tons of spices and other ingredients that pair well with chili powder. Adding the ingredients of Mexican street corn to deviled eggs is a great upgrade. For this twist, it's best to omit mustard and black pepper and to use sour cream or crema Mexicana instead of crème fraîche. To garnish, add some chili powder along with roasted corn kernels, lime juice, and cotija cheese. This inventive recipe is sure to be a showstopper on the appetizer table.
If you aren't digging the Mexican street corn vibe, there are plenty of other ingredients that will seriously upgrade your deviled eggs when paired with chili powder that most likely require no grocery shopping. Make a spice blend with chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder and add it to the yolk mixture for a well-rounded flavor. For an extra intense kick, top your deviled eggs with a drizzle of sriracha or Tabasco, and then sprinkle them with some dill or chives for a vibrant garnish.