Is Texas Roadhouse Open On Thanksgiving Day 2024?

Although Thanksgiving is traditionally associated with large homemade meals, it's hard to beat the convenience that comes with dining out on a holiday. If you're not a fan of sweating in the kitchen on your day off and are considering a festive dinner full of large cuts of meat, country music, and a cheerfully loud atmosphere, you might want to pop into your favorite steakhouse on Thanksgiving Day. Yep, Texas Roadhouse locations will be open for business during normal weekday hours on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 28, 2024.

The restaurant is also open the days before and after Thanksgiving, in case you're craving steak as a pre- or post-holiday meal. On weekdays, most Texas Roadhouse locations open at 3 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. for dinner hours, as lunch is served only on the weekends. Another bonus is that the restaurant is very kid-friendly: It has a kids' menu and a famously loud ambience, so you don't have to worry about your kids being too loud, as noise is welcome at the Roadhouse.

Since the holidays are known to hit the wallet pretty hard, especially if you're dining out with a large group, you can save some money by getting familiar with some key Texas Roadhouse menu hacks that will save you a few bucks while feeding the family. Just remember to plan ahead and join the waitlist through the website or app — casual walk-ins can result in not being able to get a table, as the popular restaurant is often busy.

