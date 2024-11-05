Is Texas Roadhouse Open On Thanksgiving Day 2024?
Although Thanksgiving is traditionally associated with large homemade meals, it's hard to beat the convenience that comes with dining out on a holiday. If you're not a fan of sweating in the kitchen on your day off and are considering a festive dinner full of large cuts of meat, country music, and a cheerfully loud atmosphere, you might want to pop into your favorite steakhouse on Thanksgiving Day. Yep, Texas Roadhouse locations will be open for business during normal weekday hours on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 28, 2024.
The restaurant is also open the days before and after Thanksgiving, in case you're craving steak as a pre- or post-holiday meal. On weekdays, most Texas Roadhouse locations open at 3 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. for dinner hours, as lunch is served only on the weekends. Another bonus is that the restaurant is very kid-friendly: It has a kids' menu and a famously loud ambience, so you don't have to worry about your kids being too loud, as noise is welcome at the Roadhouse.
Since the holidays are known to hit the wallet pretty hard, especially if you're dining out with a large group, you can save some money by getting familiar with some key Texas Roadhouse menu hacks that will save you a few bucks while feeding the family. Just remember to plan ahead and join the waitlist through the website or app — casual walk-ins can result in not being able to get a table, as the popular restaurant is often busy.
Texas Roadhouse can also help you out with Thanksgiving at home
If you're not looking to dine out on Thanksgiving but still want to eat off the Texas Roadhouse menu, you do have the options of picking up takeout or ordering delivery through a third-party app. Alternatively, if you're hosting a bigger crowd, certain locations also offer catering, which you can book for different occasions and holidays, including Thanksgiving. There's no special menu, but you can choose from a variety of family meal bundles.
Back in 2023, some Texas Roadhouse locations sold frozen dinner rolls that customers could purchase and bake at home for Thanksgiving dinner. The way people were able to get the rolls is still somewhat wrapped in mystery and differed between locations — some allegedly had an exclusive sign-up sheet that was only available the week before Thanksgiving, while others were selling them the day before in-person and on a first come, first served basis. There's no word yet on whether the chain intends to repeat this offer in 2024, so, if you like the thought of home-baking some iconic Texas Roadhouse rolls for your holiday feast, the safest bet is to call your closest location at least a week in advance and ask about the frozen option.