The Best Festive Desserts To Pair With A Glass Of Champagne

The fall and holiday seasons may be a time of hot spiked cider and eggnog, but there's hardly a gathering on Earth that wouldn't be improved with a little Champagne. As the biggest name of all the sparkling wines, Champagne isn't just synonymous with celebrations and special occasions because it's expensive. It's bubbly texture and complex, crisp flavor are something special, and with styles of Champagne ranging from sweet to dry and notes that can range from bright apple to spice and even rich cream, it's a real crowd-pleaser as well. But Champagne also tends to steal the show, and if you are planning on handing out Champagne flutes after the meal during any festive occasion, you need to think about how you are pairing it with your after-dinner desserts as well.

So Tasting Table asked an expert, Camille Parson Goldstein, the co-founder and managing partner of Muddling Memories, about the best desserts that are festive enough for a holiday and also pair great with a glass of Champagne. The thing about Champagne is that you probably paid good money for it and don't want to overpower it. That's why Goldstein told us, "You want something that is bright and not too sweet." But that doesn't mean you don't have great options. Her suggestions were "pavlovas, trifles, sugar cookies!" Those are three classics that anyone will be excited to see at a party and that will complement your bubbly instead of overwhelming it with fat and sugar.