The Best Festive Desserts To Pair With A Glass Of Champagne
The fall and holiday seasons may be a time of hot spiked cider and eggnog, but there's hardly a gathering on Earth that wouldn't be improved with a little Champagne. As the biggest name of all the sparkling wines, Champagne isn't just synonymous with celebrations and special occasions because it's expensive. It's bubbly texture and complex, crisp flavor are something special, and with styles of Champagne ranging from sweet to dry and notes that can range from bright apple to spice and even rich cream, it's a real crowd-pleaser as well. But Champagne also tends to steal the show, and if you are planning on handing out Champagne flutes after the meal during any festive occasion, you need to think about how you are pairing it with your after-dinner desserts as well.
So Tasting Table asked an expert, Camille Parson Goldstein, the co-founder and managing partner of Muddling Memories, about the best desserts that are festive enough for a holiday and also pair great with a glass of Champagne. The thing about Champagne is that you probably paid good money for it and don't want to overpower it. That's why Goldstein told us, "You want something that is bright and not too sweet." But that doesn't mean you don't have great options. Her suggestions were "pavlovas, trifles, sugar cookies!" Those are three classics that anyone will be excited to see at a party and that will complement your bubbly instead of overwhelming it with fat and sugar.
Light, bright, and fruity desserts go great with Champagne during the holidays
What is it about these desserts beyond their light taste that makes them great with Champagne? Goldstein explained to us that, "The fruit in the trifle and airiness of the pavlova and sugar cookies are sure to be a hit!" Fruit pairings are a natural fit with the citrus and berry notes in Champagne, and the cream and cake in your classic trifle are subdued enough to work with the wine. And while sugar cookies and pavlova might not strike you as the most subtle desserts, they both have a lightness on the tongue that won't wash away the flavors of a delicate Champagne, especially when paired with lighter fruit flavors. And of course, pavlova and trifle can be made into spectacular centerpieces for a holiday dessert, while a decorative sugar cookie tray is almost a necessity anyway.
The best part of these suggestions from Goldstein is that they still leave room for plenty of different flavors to explore for a truly special holiday. While berries and cream are standard for a trifle, almost any fruit will work, from tropical flavors to a bright triple citrus trifle. Pavlovas are just as fruit friendly and versatile, and you can even swap out the standard whipped cream filling for creams with more tart flavoring like cranberry. So no need to worry about limiting dessert options with Champagne. If anything, you are opening up a whole new world of creativity.