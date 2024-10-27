The Gluten-Free Appetizer You Should Avoid At Aldi, According To Customers

Aldi customers are nothing if not frugal, but they're also discerning. The grocery chain that began in the 1960s in Germany is now one of the leading competitors in U.S. markets due to its focus on low cost, good quality, and efficiency. And in today's market, gluten-free inventory is a must, even if it tends to cost a bit more. Aldi's product line LiveGFree is devoted to a gluten-free lifestyle. Because snacks and appetizers often contain gluten, there's a large demand for tasty apps and sides. As with any inventory, though, there are hits and misses.

Unfortunately, customers who've purchased Aldi's gluten-free egg rolls have plenty of misgivings. The LiveGFree egg rolls come in chicken or vegetable, and the key to keeping them gluten-free is eliminating wheat flour in the egg roll wrapper. Aldi's brand replaces wheat flour with rice flour, and therein lies the culprit: The wrapping of the egg roll leaves a distinct "rice-like" aftertaste.

In addition to the aftertaste, the egg rolls don't crisp up in the oven as much as their gluten-inclusive cousins. For those who experimented with crisping the wrapper, many claimed it didn't hold up nearly as well as regular egg roll wrappers, often splitting or flaking. One Redditor used the air fryer and claimed that was the key to satisfying crispiness, but the filling was still disappointing. Other customers also took issue with the filling, noting that the chicken and vegetable options were equally bland.

