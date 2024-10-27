The Gluten-Free Appetizer You Should Avoid At Aldi, According To Customers
Aldi customers are nothing if not frugal, but they're also discerning. The grocery chain that began in the 1960s in Germany is now one of the leading competitors in U.S. markets due to its focus on low cost, good quality, and efficiency. And in today's market, gluten-free inventory is a must, even if it tends to cost a bit more. Aldi's product line LiveGFree is devoted to a gluten-free lifestyle. Because snacks and appetizers often contain gluten, there's a large demand for tasty apps and sides. As with any inventory, though, there are hits and misses.
Unfortunately, customers who've purchased Aldi's gluten-free egg rolls have plenty of misgivings. The LiveGFree egg rolls come in chicken or vegetable, and the key to keeping them gluten-free is eliminating wheat flour in the egg roll wrapper. Aldi's brand replaces wheat flour with rice flour, and therein lies the culprit: The wrapping of the egg roll leaves a distinct "rice-like" aftertaste.
In addition to the aftertaste, the egg rolls don't crisp up in the oven as much as their gluten-inclusive cousins. For those who experimented with crisping the wrapper, many claimed it didn't hold up nearly as well as regular egg roll wrappers, often splitting or flaking. One Redditor used the air fryer and claimed that was the key to satisfying crispiness, but the filling was still disappointing. Other customers also took issue with the filling, noting that the chicken and vegetable options were equally bland.
Gluten-free apps and snacks that are Aldi-verse approved
Luckily, Aldi lovers looking for alternatives to gluten-free egg rolls have some solid options. Brave souls can purchase Egglife egg white wraps and try their hands at making their own egg rolls. Or use a gluten-free flour substitute like rice or coconut flour in place of white flour to make homemade egg roll wrappers. Another Asian-inspired appetizer to check out is Aldi's Earth Grown Vegan Vegetable Potstickers, which are a blend of vermicelli noodles, carrots, onion, cabbage, and shiitake mushrooms. They pan-fry beautifully, are vegan and gluten-free, and come with a dipping sauce. How about a gluten-free pizza roll? Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen 3 Cheese Pizza Snacks are made with cauliflower, and when they hit the air fryer they crisp up perfectly, according to online reviews. The cauliflower taste is negligible, and these really satisfy a pizza roll craving. Facebook users also cite the LiveGFree Gluten-free Chicken Breast Bites as another great appetizer. Customers say the meat is fresh and the coating has a nice crunch, but it's recommended to air-fry when possible.
One popular Aldi gluten-free dish is LiveGFree General Tso's Chicken. Consumers like this as a stir-fry over rice, but it can also be served as an appetizer. Another gluten-free snack worth trying is the LiveGFree Sweet Chili Brown Rice Crisps. These crisps have a tangy, light crunch and just enough sweetness and chili-flavored seasoning to be addictive, with some people saying they consume the bag in one sitting.