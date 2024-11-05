20 TikTok Cocktail Hacks That Will Level Up Your Bartending Game

Whether you make cocktails for yourself or you're making them for others, TikTok has plenty of hacks that can turn you into a better bartender. And whether you want to improve your technique or the flavors and visuals of your drinks, the collective ideas presented on social media offer something new for you to try.

TikTok hacks apply to a variety of drinks. So, no matter what your favorite cocktails are, you're bound to find something useful. Our list starts with alternative tools you can use from around your kitchen without having to go out and buy dedicated bartending tools. There are also flavorful drink add-ins and upgrades, garnish and rim ideas to pretty up your drinks, new ideas regarding chilling your drinks, and elevated techniques to improve your bartending skills. Perusing these cocktail hacks from various TikTokkers should provide plenty of new ideas to add to your bartending repertoire.