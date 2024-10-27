When To Use Chorizo Vs Hot Sausage In Your Dishes

Sausages are beloved the world over, with myriad recipes and styles prepared on just about every continent. They are made from beef, pork, chicken, turkey, or more exotic game, and they can be dry cured or fresh, mild or spicy, and seasoned with a wide variety of spices and flavors. So when it comes to choosing the right sausage to use in our recipes, the possibilities are endless.

Tasting Table chatted with Hunter Shoults, plant manager at Bear Creek Smokehouse, to ask for guidance on when to use spicy sausage or chorizo in cooking. "Deciding when to use hot sausage or chorizo in a dish will depend on your desired flavor profile and overall goal for the meal being prepared," says Shoults.

Hunter is in charge of the production of all meats at Bear Creek. He's the son of Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898. "Typically, a hot sausage is used in anything such as soups, gumbos, and even stands alone on a bed of seasoned orzo, whereas chorizo will give you south-of-the-border vibes," he adds.

