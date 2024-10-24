Yelp's Top 3 Vegan Restaurants In The US Have One Thing In Common

Yelp is already most people's top spot for getting a quick assessment of the best restaurants in their area. This year, the platform wants to shine a brighter light on the best vegan restaurants; not just in your neighborhood, but in the entire country. People eating entirely vegan or plant-based diets may still be a small portion of the population, but many Americans are still opting to eat more plant-based meals as part of their diets, making vegan restaurants and even vegan-friendly menus at chain restaurants increasingly viable and some of the most exciting in the country.

To highlight just how widespread these restaurants have become, Yelp is releasing the Top 100 Vegan 2024 list, showcasing its top-rated spots across the U.S. But while the list shows great vegan restaurants in almost every corner and region of the country (sorry Montana vegans), there is one interesting thing about the three best: They are all located in the nation's warm and sunny southern regions.

The number one spot on Yelp's list is Lil Vegerie, in the oceanside town of Redondo Beach, California, just outside of Los Angeles. Catering the surfing denizens of Southern California isn't a surprise for a vegan restaurant, but the other two top vegan restaurants are in spots less known for the plant-friendly cuisine. There is The Mediterranean Chickpea in Tampa, Florida and Urban Fresh in Tucson, Arizona. The Northern U.S. is not lacking in good vegan food, but something about the sun must make those grain bowls and green smoothies extra satisfying.

