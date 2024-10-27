The Difference Between Manchego Cheese And Pecorino Romano

The deeper you look into the cheese section at your grocery store, the more differences you'll see. And while you may know what to expect from cheddar or mozzerella, understanding what sets two hard cheeses like Manchego and Pecorino Romano apart is a different matter. Consider this your opportunity to peek beneath their rinds and learn more about the distinctions between the two.

First, let's consider what they have in common. For one thing, you may notice that both names are capitalized, and with good reason. Each of these cheeses has a Protected Destination of Origin (PDO) designation, meaning they must be made in a certain region – a key label to look for when shopping for European cheeses. Their names stem from places you can find on a map — La Mancha, Spain and parts of Italy in the former Roman Empire, so they're always capitalized. While they come to us from two different parts of Europe, both cheeses are also made with pasteurized sheep's milk, along with salt and the enzyme rennet. With nearly twice the fat and protein of cow's milk, sheep's milk gives each of them a rich flavor, along with a hint of wooly and hay-like tang that some describe as "sheepy."

