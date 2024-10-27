The Only Time You Should Cover A Chicken When Roasting

Few things are as comforting and delicious as a classic roasted chicken. Sure, they are easy to buy ready-made from a nearby grocery store, but they are also easy and rewarding to make at home, as well as extremely versatile when it comes to flavors and side dishes to accompany your dinner. However, home cooks often face a common problem when roasting chicken: how to make sure the meat is thoroughly cooked but the skin remains golden and crispy? The answer is simple. If the skin starts getting too dark before the meat is done, cover the chicken until it finishes roasting. This applies when roasting the chicken whole or as individual pieces with their skin on.

Advertisement

The best way to tell when the chicken is fully done is using a simple digital meat thermometer; it will be done when the internal temperature reaches at least 165 degrees F. But if you notice the skin is as brown as you like it and the meat temperature is still lower than 165, cover the pan with its lid or cover loosely with a foil tent to keep the skin from burning.