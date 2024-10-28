The Ultimate Guide To Pairing Trader Joe's Pastas And Sauces
Making an entire pasta dish from scratch, when you have the time, can be a rewarding experience. You get to learn how to build flavor by adding in different ingredients and adjust according to your taste. But sometimes (or a lot of times), it's hard to find the time to make your own pasta sauce from scratch. That's when a nice store-bought sauce comes in. And if you shop at Trader Joe's on the regular, you're in luck; the brand boasts an array of delicious sauces you can use on nights when you're pinched for time but still want a filling, warming bowl of pasta.
But that doesn't mean that every type of pasta will go with every type of sauce. You'll want to think about how to pair your pasta sauce with your pasta shape to maximize deliciousness. Don't know where to start? We've got you covered. These Trader Joe's pasta and sauce pairings will guarantee a delicious bite every time.
Orzo and organic roasted red pepper and almond pesto sauce
When you think of pasta, what's the first shape that comes to mind? Maybe you think of spaghetti or linguine. Or, you may prefer unconventional pasta shapes, or shorter varieties like penne or farfalle. Chances are that teeny-tiny orzo from Trader Joe's is not the first shape that comes to mind. That doesn't mean you should overlook the little grain-shaped pasta, though. It makes for an easily spoonable bowl and eliminates the need to twirl anything around a fork. Though, you'll want to avoid any sauces that are thick, intense, or textural, as it may overwhelm the delicate, small pasta.
That's where the store's organic roasted red pepper and almond pesto sauce can shine. This isn't a particularly light sauce; it brings together roasted red peppers and almonds, in addition to Pecorino Romano, herbs, garlic, and onion for a deeply flavorful concoction. This sauce is creamy, rather than chunky, which makes it perfect for dressing up a plain pot of orzo without having to resort to a boring and basic olive oil-based sauce.
Organic mafalda corta pasta and Calabrian chili spicy pasta sauce
If you walk down the Trader Joe's pasta aisle, you'll see a lot of interesting noodle shapes along the way. But there's perhaps no shape that's as fun as the brand's organic mafalda corta pasta. This pasta is essentially shaped like tiny lasagna noodles; they have wavy edges and a flat middle portion. This makes for a interesting pasta shape that's just downright fun to eat. Truthfully, this shape is so fun that we would eat it with pretty much anything, but it really shines when it's paired with Trader Joe's Calabrian chili spicy pasta sauce.
This sauce combines Calabrian chilies with a tomato sauce base for a twist on a beloved pantry staple. The sauce can handle the thickness of the pasta well, and it has a distinct creaminess to it — despite the fact that it doesn't contain any dairy products. Plus, it has a lovely bright orange color, which ups the fun factor of the mafalda corta even more. Sure, we won't turn down any kind of pasta, but this pairing makes for an especially fun bowl.
Organic red lentil sedanini and organic marinara sauce
Whether you're searching for a gluten-free pasta specifically or are just looking for an alternative to your normal noodle selection, Trader Joe's organic red lentil sedanini has you covered. It doesn't taste exactly like "normal" pasta, but that's kind of why we like it. It has a slight earthy flavor, from the lentils, that makes for a more flavorful base for a pasta dish. And since you're already getting so much flavor from the pasta itself, you can keep things really simple when it comes to the sauce. That's why our choice for this pairing is a basic one: Trader Joe's organic marinara sauce.
Now, let's not assume that basic means boring. This marinara sauce may not be completely new or groundbreaking, but it's an especially delicious store-bought pasta sauce. It's versatile, which means you can use it with basically any type of pasta on this list. But, it really shines with the added flavor of the red lentil sedanini. That earthiness of the pasta complements the bright acidity of the marinara sauce. This sauce also includes Parmesan cheese, which adds a layer of richness that you won't get from every jar of sauce. The result is a simple, easy-to-enjoy pasta dish that you can pair with veggies or more protein or enjoy all on its own.
Gnocchi and thick, bold, and spicy red sauce
Gnocchi is undoubtedly one of the best types of pasta out there. This potato-based dumpling is heavier and bulkier than other pasta shapes, and the little balls of potato and flour are so deliciously chewy. But all that heft means that gnocchi needs a sauce that can stand up to it. Sure, you can always pair it with a light olive oil-based sauce, but that won't pack a punch. That's why we chose to pair the store's gnocchi with its thick, bold, and spicy red sauce.
This red sauce is reminiscent of some of the other Italian red sauces you may have tried before, but it's significantly bolder and more intense than a lot of the store's other offerings. Honey, basil, and sun-dried tomatoes give this sauce an edge that a normal jar of marinara can't compete with, while the addition of spicy ingredients, like crushed red pepper and ancho chili powder, take the flavor up another notch. All of these rich, complex flavors might overwhelm a different type of pasta, but it works perfectly for pillowy gnocchi. Sprinkle some crushed red pepper on top of the finished dish if you think you can handle even more heat.
Pappardelle pasta and autumnal harvest creamy pasta sauce
Just because you want long pasta doesn't mean you have to stick to spaghetti. If you're looking to change up your long pasta routine, try Trader Joe's pappardelle pasta. This pasta, which is shaped wide and thin like a ribbon, is made with eggs for a deeper color and richer flavor. It also offers a texture you're not going to get from other types of long pasta. And because this type of pasta is dried slowly when it's being made, it holds onto the flavor of sauce really well. That's why we thought it was important to pair it with an ultra-flavorful sauce.
That's where Trader Joe's autumnal harvest creamy pasta sauce comes in. Somehow, this pasta sauce seems to capture all the savory flavors of autumn in a jar. It's a tomato-based sauce, but it also has a creaminess and sweetness to it that makes it perfect for capturing your favorite fall flavors in one dish. Rosemary and sage play a starring role, and the result is a warming, herbal sauce that you can pair with way more than just pasta. The flavors of this sauce really soak into every individual strand of pappardelle pasta and give you an ultra-flavorful bite every time. It's a pairing we want to eat all year round.
Organic Italian cascatelli pasta and rosatella pasta sauce
Haven't heard of cascatelli before? Maybe that's because it just came onto the pasta scene in 2021. It's a pasta shape that was designed to be easily eaten with a fork, have a toothsome texture, and hold on to sauce really well. This pasta does, in fact, do all of those things, which is why we're such huge fans of the Trader Joe's organic version of it. And what do you pair with a groundbreaking pasta shape like this one? An equally unique pasta sauce. Enter the rosatella pasta sauce.
This sauce is a mix between marinara and Alfredo, and it's a hybrid we never knew we needed. It has a lovely pinkish hue to it, which is immediately appealing — but we're really all about the flavor. That rich creaminess you love about Alfredo, paired with the tangy acidity of good-quality tomatoes, really brings everything together. And since the cascatelli holds that sauce perfectly, you can be sure that every single bite is going to sing. You're not going to find this pasta combo at your favorite local Italian joint, but you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own kitchen anytime you want.
Organic fusilli corti bucati pasta and vegan kale, cashew, and basil pesto
Tightly coiled and deliciously springy, Trader Joe's organic fusilli corti bucati pasta is one of the silliest and most beloved pasta shapes. These corkscrew-shaped pasta achieves the perfect al dente texture every time. Those tiny coils are hard to overcook, so you're left with a pasta dish that has a good bit of bite to it. And, since they're short (or "corti"), they're easy to pile onto a fork.
But what sauce should you enjoy with this interesting pasta shape? Well, you may want to leave the jarred pasta sauce section entirely and head over to the refrigerated section where you'll find Trader Joe's vegan, kale, cashew, and basil pesto. This sauce works so well with the pasta because it's smooth and thin enough to work into the noodles' nooks and crannies while still offering the dish some texture. And since this pasta shape is already so interesting texture-wise, it makes sense to pair it with a sauce that's equally as interesting. Plus, we love that this pesto is completely vegan, so this is a pasta and sauce pairing you can indulge in even if you're trying to avoid eating animal products.
Italian capellini and French vinaigrette with shallots
If you like thick, chunky pasta shapes, then Trader Joe's Italian capellini may not be for you. Capellini, otherwise known as angel hair, is basically a thinner version of spaghetti. This means it's easy to overcook, but if you manage to get it out of the water in time, you'll find that it can yield an incredible pasta dish. Those thin strands create a delicate texture that's perfect when you're looking for pasta that feels a bit lighter than other shapes.
But because capellini is so thin, it can be easily overwhelmed by thick, chunky sauces. That's why we left the pasta sauce section entirely to find the perfect pairing for this capellini. We just happened to find it in the salad dressing section. Trader Joe's French vinaigrette with shallots is light, tangy, and sophisticated — it's basically made to be eaten with capellini. The oil coats the noodles, prevents sticking, and adds a light richness to the dish. But then, the shallots, red wine vinegar, and Dijon mustard join forces to create a savory and umami flavor that ups the ante on your basic capellini dish. Add in some veggies and protein, or just eat this combo on its own for a simple-to-make, but flavorfully complex, pasta dish.
Italian penne rigate and cacio e pepe pasta sauce
You may want to branch out and try new pasta shapes and flavors, pushing the boundaries of what a basic noodle dish can be. And at other times, you'll just want to stick with the classics you already know you love. The latter is when you may want to turn to TJ's Italian penne rigate. You know her, you love her. Penne is such a beloved and well-known pasta shape because it just works. The short shape makes it easy to pick up with a fork, and the hole in the middle of the pasta holds onto more of the sauce than you would get in, say, a spaghetti dish. Plus, that hole gives it a unique toothsome quality you won't get from other shapes.
And since we're sticking to a classic pasta shape, you might as well go for a classic sauce. Sure, you can always make your own sauce at home, but when you're pinched for time, Trader Joe's cacio e pepe pasta sauce will do the trick. Peppery, creamy, and deliciously simple, this is a sauce that will never not be good, no matter what you pair with it. We especially like it with penne, though, because you'll get extra sauce in the shape's hollow center.
Spaghetti and Bolognese-style tomato and beef pasta sauce
Spaghetti and meatballs is an Italian-American classic that many people grew up eating. But let's face it: Making spaghetti and meatballs from scratch can be a seriously time-consuming task. If you want to capture those same flavors in the time it takes to make a Trader Joe's run, then you may want to grab a container of the brand's Bolognese-style tomato and beef pasta sauce. Are you actually getting the meatballs in this jar? No. But the beef in this pasta sauce will give you pasta that same flavor you crave — without all the work of making meatballs from scratch.
And what better pasta shape to pair Bolognese sauce with than classic spaghetti? Trader Joe's spaghetti is a pantry staple you should always have on hand because it works well in so many dishes. But it really shines alongside the brand's Bolognese-style tomato and beef pasta sauce.
Organic artisan gigli pasta and tomato basil marinara Sauce
Trader Joe's offers a lot of different pasta shapes, but one of our absolute favorites has to be the brand's organic artisan gigli pasta. It's shaped like a bell or a cone, with a hollow center and a ruffled edge that gives each bite a more toothsome texture. Because of its shape, this type of pasta holds sauce especially well. Technically, you can use any sauce with this pasta — since gigli doesn't discriminate. But we think it's best to keep things simple and easy, which is where Trader Joe's tomato basil marinara comes into play.
This might sound like any other basic red sauce, but that's far from the truth. The basil flavor in this pasta sauce is especially pronounced, which gives it a bright, herbal quality you won't find in most jarred sauces. It's also slightly chunky, but the gigli pasta can handle it; it traps those little pieces of tomato in its perfect conical shape.
Organic yellow lentil and brown rice spaghetti and roasted garlic marinara sauce
If you're looking for an alternative pasta, you may want to turn to Trader Joe's organic yellow lentil and brown rice spaghetti. Because this pasta is made with both lentils and brown rice, it has an interesting, complex, and almost slightly nutty flavor to it that other, more basic pastas just can't offer. Its earthiness makes for an interesting flavor without any sauce at all, but adding sauce to the mix just gives you another chance to enhance the already-delicious noodles.
Our choice for this pairing is Trader Joe's roasted garlic marinara sauce. That roasted garlic flavor really shines in this sauce. It's sweet, with an almost-caramelized note that makes us want to take another bite. Plus, there's enough tanginess from the tomatoes to keep things feeling light and bright. It's a no-brainer sauce to have on hand for all the garlic lovers out there.