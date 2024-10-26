How To Order A Martini In A Dive Bar, According To A Bartender

Face it, we can't all be like James Bond when ordering a martini at the bar, especially if it's a dive bar, but we can at the very least feel like him. If you like your drinks strong, lightly sweet, and with herbaceous flavor, then you're a good candidate for making the martini your drink of choice. We connected with Saeed "Hawk" House, the owner of Cocktails By Hawk LLC and bartender-turned-content-creator to learn more about the correct way to order a martini at a dive bar.

House says that a martini is a great go-to drink because you can typically find it on every bar menu regardless of which kind of bar you find yourself in. "If you order one [at a dive bar]," House says, "I would ask for a shaken martini because the ice used to stir a martini may not be the best causing your martini to be diluted but not chilled properly." Ah, so contrary to what martini stir-purists say Mr. Bond totally had it right when he ordered the famous drink to his hotel room in the 1958 film, "Dr. No."