This Is The Biggest Culprit Of Food Poisoning On Thanksgiving

Ideally, the yearly tradition of holding hands and giving thanks ends with happy family memories and full-to-the-brim bellies. But if you're not careful in the days and hours leading up to the big feast, Thanksgiving could also end with unfortunate food poisoning. The biggest culprit of foodborne illness during the holiday season is none other than the classic Thanksgiving turkey. Mishandling the turkey can lead to contamination with several pathogens, including Clostridium perfringens — bacteria commonly linked to poultry, causing most outbreaks particularly in November and December.

There are several unsafe practices people might unknowingly do on Thanksgiving due to the volume of food being served at once: Using the same cutting boards and knives for raw meat and other foods, not washing their hands during food prep, improperly defrosting and cooking the turkey, and leaving the cooked food at room temperature for too long are some of the most common mistakes.

When it comes to defrosting the turkey, you should never do so on the kitchen counter. The USDA names refrigerator thawing as the safest method. It does require some patience (as it could take four days to defrost a 16-pound turkey), so plan ahead with a solid Thanksgiving timeline. If you find yourself in a serious time scramble and need a faster method, you can also use cold water or a microwave to thaw the turkey, but you'll have to cook it immediately afterward to keep it safe.

