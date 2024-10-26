Avoid One Crucial Mistake To Bake The Absolute Best Cake In The Air Fryer

You may be used to pouring batter into cake pans and forms to bake cakes while using conventional ovens to make desserts, but you'll need to adjust with one particular modification when heating up cake batter in your air fryer. As it is heat-resistant, silicone liners can help keep your cakes from burning — and should it bubble over, should facilitate an easier clean up. Silicone molds can be found in a range of shapes and sizes so you can customize your recipes as needed.

Moreover, if you've tried to make cookies in your air fryer, you know it is possible to pull some pretty sweet baked goods out of this convenient appliance. While you'll need to manage expectations when baking cakes in an air fryer, it is possible to make smaller treats in the basket. Keep a few tips in mind to bake a cake in the air fryer, and you'll be well on your way to digging into a spongy, moist treat to serve alongside your afternoon cup of coffee or morning pot of tea.