Avoid One Crucial Mistake To Bake The Absolute Best Cake In The Air Fryer
You may be used to pouring batter into cake pans and forms to bake cakes while using conventional ovens to make desserts, but you'll need to adjust with one particular modification when heating up cake batter in your air fryer. As it is heat-resistant, silicone liners can help keep your cakes from burning — and should it bubble over, should facilitate an easier clean up. Silicone molds can be found in a range of shapes and sizes so you can customize your recipes as needed.
Moreover, if you've tried to make cookies in your air fryer, you know it is possible to pull some pretty sweet baked goods out of this convenient appliance. While you'll need to manage expectations when baking cakes in an air fryer, it is possible to make smaller treats in the basket. Keep a few tips in mind to bake a cake in the air fryer, and you'll be well on your way to digging into a spongy, moist treat to serve alongside your afternoon cup of coffee or morning pot of tea.
The handy machine with many uses
You won't need to butter up any trays or tear apart sheets of parchment paper for your air fryer baking project, and the malleable forms can be easily adjusted so that you can remove your spongy baked cake with little fuss. If you don't have silicone molds, any cake pan that fits in your air fryer basket can be used, just remember to not overfill the cake pan and leave space for the cake to rise. When the cake is about halfway finished cooking, it can be helpful to cover the surface of the cake with aluminum foil to prevent the crown from burning.
Keep in mind that your cakes won't need as much time in the air fryer as a conventional oven, and you can dial back the heat as you set your batter in to bake. Similar to any other baked cake, inserting a toothpick or skewer into the middle of your cake to make sure the utensil comes out clean can help assess doneness. Start with a simple recipe, and once you've gained confidence using the air fryer to make a basic cake you can challenge yourself to more complicated baking projects.