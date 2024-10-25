Make Your Dunkin' Coolatta Taste Like A Smoothie With One Ordering Trick

As anyone who runs on Dunkin' knows, the chain is famous for more than just its coffee and lineup of frosted donuts. Its signature Coolatta is in a category all its own. Since the frozen beverage launched in the original coffee flavor in 1994, it's become quite the cult favorite, cycling through a slew of limited-edition and seasonal flavors that fans have drunk right up (pun fully intended). At present, though, the chain offers a pretty basic selection of three flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, and Vanilla Bean. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the sip with a fresh twist.

In fact, you can transform the slushy-like Coolatta into a creamy creation that's more akin to a smoothie with one simple menu hack: Simply request the addition of cream before it's blended. Since both the Strawberry and Blue Raspberry Coolatta options do not contain any milk or dairy (rather, they're made with a water base and flavoring), the inclusion of cream is the perfect way to thicken up the drink and give it a more decadent consistency and flavor.

That's not to say you can't try this trick with the Vanilla Bean flavor, which does already contain milk — requesting some extra cream will just take it to the next level. The result might even be compared to a thick vanilla milkshake. Whether you're craving a frozen drink for dessert or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, a creamy, customized Coolatta is sure to hit the spot.

