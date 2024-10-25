Make Your Dunkin' Coolatta Taste Like A Smoothie With One Ordering Trick
As anyone who runs on Dunkin' knows, the chain is famous for more than just its coffee and lineup of frosted donuts. Its signature Coolatta is in a category all its own. Since the frozen beverage launched in the original coffee flavor in 1994, it's become quite the cult favorite, cycling through a slew of limited-edition and seasonal flavors that fans have drunk right up (pun fully intended). At present, though, the chain offers a pretty basic selection of three flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, and Vanilla Bean. But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the sip with a fresh twist.
In fact, you can transform the slushy-like Coolatta into a creamy creation that's more akin to a smoothie with one simple menu hack: Simply request the addition of cream before it's blended. Since both the Strawberry and Blue Raspberry Coolatta options do not contain any milk or dairy (rather, they're made with a water base and flavoring), the inclusion of cream is the perfect way to thicken up the drink and give it a more decadent consistency and flavor.
That's not to say you can't try this trick with the Vanilla Bean flavor, which does already contain milk — requesting some extra cream will just take it to the next level. The result might even be compared to a thick vanilla milkshake. Whether you're craving a frozen drink for dessert or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, a creamy, customized Coolatta is sure to hit the spot.
More delicious ways to elevate your Coolatta
If you're looking for more ways to hack your Coolatta order, you're in luck. The unofficial Dunkin' secret menu is chock full of ideas for upgrading the frozen beverage. One fun twist we love is the Strawberry Cheesecake Coolatta, which sees a Vanilla Bean flavored with three pumps of strawberry, three pumps of toasted almond, and one pump of hazelnut, all topped with a mountain of whipped cream. For a fruity and refreshing spin, you can try adding orange juice to your Vanilla Bean Coolatta in order to turn it into a delightful orange creamsicle.
While Dunkin' no longer offers a Chocolate Coolatta (at least for the time being), you can use the Vanilla Bean drink as a base for the Cookies and Cream drink that chocolate lovers are likely to drool over. Just add mocha flavoring (a pump or two's worth), cream, and a topping of whipped cream and mocha syrup. The result is a chocolatey sip that's only missing the crunch of actual Oreo cookie crumbles.
Thankfully, that's not the only way to get frozen chocolate at Dunkin'. To shake things up, opt for the secret Chocolate Strawberry beverage. This is actually made with a base of the Frozen Chocolate, combined with two pumps of strawberry Coolatta syrup. From the simple addition of cream to a slew of creative flavor combos and customizations, the possibilities for elevating your next Coolatta order are practically endless.