Give Your Chicken Salad A Boost With A Cottage Cheese Swap

Chilled, creamy, and chock full of protein, a classic chicken salad can come in handy for any meal, whether you're craving a hearty sandwich for lunch or a weeknight dinner that's easy to prepare ahead of time. Along with a dash of nostalgia, a typical version of the dish contains chunks of white meat chicken, bits of chopped celery and red onion, and, of course, the all-important blend of mayonnaise and mustard that holds it all together. Simply put, a good chicken salad should feature the tenderness of chicken complemented by a touch of crunch and plenty of creamy goodness.

Advertisement

There are, however, different ways to shake up your traditional chicken salad while still nailing the mouthfeel on every front. You can, for instance, take a page from our cranberry and walnut chicken salad recipe and add different ingredients to the mix, or you can completely switch things up when it comes to creating the salad's signature creamy base. In the latter case, cottage cheese makes for an ideal swap.

On the texture front, it's just as rich and creamy as your typical mayonnaise spread. But cottage cheese actually offers more protein per serving, along with fewer calories and grams of fat, meaning it's perfect for anyone looking to get the most filling (and nutritious) bang for their bite. But that's not the only reason you should consider giving cottage cheese a try in your chicken salad.

Advertisement