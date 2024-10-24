Give Your Chicken Salad A Boost With A Cottage Cheese Swap
Chilled, creamy, and chock full of protein, a classic chicken salad can come in handy for any meal, whether you're craving a hearty sandwich for lunch or a weeknight dinner that's easy to prepare ahead of time. Along with a dash of nostalgia, a typical version of the dish contains chunks of white meat chicken, bits of chopped celery and red onion, and, of course, the all-important blend of mayonnaise and mustard that holds it all together. Simply put, a good chicken salad should feature the tenderness of chicken complemented by a touch of crunch and plenty of creamy goodness.
There are, however, different ways to shake up your traditional chicken salad while still nailing the mouthfeel on every front. You can, for instance, take a page from our cranberry and walnut chicken salad recipe and add different ingredients to the mix, or you can completely switch things up when it comes to creating the salad's signature creamy base. In the latter case, cottage cheese makes for an ideal swap.
On the texture front, it's just as rich and creamy as your typical mayonnaise spread. But cottage cheese actually offers more protein per serving, along with fewer calories and grams of fat, meaning it's perfect for anyone looking to get the most filling (and nutritious) bang for their bite. But that's not the only reason you should consider giving cottage cheese a try in your chicken salad.
Cottage cheese is versatile enough to work with so many flavors
Beyond its nutritional value, cottage cheese is also uniquely suited to serve as a great base for any dish in need of a creamy mix-in. Flavor-wise, it has a subtly sweet, slightly tangy taste, but on the whole, it's neutral enough to serve as a blank canvas that can be painted with all sorts of different flavors, from the sweet to the savory.
If you're looking to liven up cottage cheese for the purpose of chicken salad specifically, you can't go wrong starting with your herbs and spices. You can add dill for a grassy brightness that pairs perfectly with celery, onions, cucumbers, and/or pickles (all of which make for excellent chicken salad additions), while basil, chives, and parsley can help round things out by providing an earthiness that plays up the savory flavors. You can even mix in some mustard with your cottage cheese to give it that familiar kick of the traditional mayonnaise base.
Opting for a version of the dish that leans toward the sweet and fruity? Cottage cheese can take on all the grapes, apple slices, or even dried cherries you wish to include, and it could all be finished off with a warm sprinkle of cinnamon. Bottom line? If your goal is to lighten up the dish or simply give it a fresh remix, cottage cheese can be your chicken salad's new staple.