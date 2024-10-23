The Best Substitute For Cornstarch Depends On How You're Using It

It's true, cornstarch is a superstar in the kitchen. Its ability to change the texture of foods makes it a must-have for many sauces, soups, desserts, and fried dishes. The reason is simple: chemistry. When cornstarch is heated with water, starch molecules swell and release amylopectin, the same molecule that makes white rice gelatinous and sticky. Both the swelling (filling with water) of the starch and the release of pectin work to turn liquid into a thicker, more gelatinous version of itself. The process is called gelatinization, but it's really just magic.

Any watery sauce, whether savory or sweet, can benefit from a little cornstarch, and it's a must for frying anything to a perfect crisp. If cornstarch was a musical, its main number would go like this: It thickens! It shines! It stabilizes! It crisps! Once you start using cornstarch in all of its useful ways, you and your jazz hands will never look back.

But there will be times — sad, dramatic times — when your simmering sauce is too thin or too dull or your eggplant fries are soggy and limp. As you reach for your trusty cornstarch container to remedy these culinary ails, it's empty. Perhaps you gasp. Not to worry; the show will go on. Cornstarch has more than a few well-deserved understudies waiting in the pantry. Ingredients like gelatin, pectin, and baking powder are ready and willing to make your salted caramel sauce shine, your classic Kung Pao tofu crispy, and your savory cranberry sauce sparkle.