The Powdered Ingredient That Instantly Improves No-Bake Classic Cheesecake

There's always a place in the culinary world (or at least, on our tables) for instant gratification when it comes to desserts. Sure, starting from scratch is fun when you have the time. But if you're in a rush, a no-bake cheesecake sure hits the spot — especially when you can improve the basic recipe with one simple ingredient: instant pudding mix.

This easy dessert is a riff on our No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake recipe. You'll start by making the crust out of Happy Belly Honey Graham Crackers, or your favorite store-bought brand, and butter. But when it comes to the filling, leave the strawberries and jam out of this version. Instead, add a box of dry pudding mix (not the cook-and-serve variety) to the cream cheese and other ingredients. Cornstarch is responsible for the upgrade in this recipe's texture, acting as a stabilizer and keeping the cake structurally sound.