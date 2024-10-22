The Powdered Ingredient That Instantly Improves No-Bake Classic Cheesecake
There's always a place in the culinary world (or at least, on our tables) for instant gratification when it comes to desserts. Sure, starting from scratch is fun when you have the time. But if you're in a rush, a no-bake cheesecake sure hits the spot — especially when you can improve the basic recipe with one simple ingredient: instant pudding mix.
This easy dessert is a riff on our No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecake recipe. You'll start by making the crust out of Happy Belly Honey Graham Crackers, or your favorite store-bought brand, and butter. But when it comes to the filling, leave the strawberries and jam out of this version. Instead, add a box of dry pudding mix (not the cook-and-serve variety) to the cream cheese and other ingredients. Cornstarch is responsible for the upgrade in this recipe's texture, acting as a stabilizer and keeping the cake structurally sound.
Firm but fluffy
Just like cornstarch can be used to thicken lasagna or even make thicker, creamier hot chocolate, it helps improve the consistency of this recipe, too. What's happening here? When exposed to heat and moisture, starch molecules swell, absorbing the liquid ingredients and helping juicy substances set up. Instant pudding is often made with modified cornstarch, which has been treated with heat, enzymes, or food-safe chemicals to help food keep its texture and structure. This modified form can also thicken without heat, helping stabilize the whipped cream in this recipe so it stays firm instead of falling apart.
What's more? Instant pudding comes in a variety of flavors. Use vanilla for a plain cheesecake and top it with fresh fruit before you serve it. Or purchase Jell-O Chocolate Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix, garnishing it with shavings of chocolate, nuts, or fruit. You could even boost the cream cheese flavor by enlisting help from Jell-O Cheesecake Instant Pudding & Pie Filling Mix. Either way, it takes just 10 minutes of prep plus two and a half hours of chilling in the fridge before this tasty treat is ready to serve.