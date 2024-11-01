The Thanksgiving Staples Ina Garten Doesn't Bother Serving

A large part of Ina Garten's professional TV cook persona is being an impeccable hostess, creating incredible meals from her home kitchen to serve a neverending list of guests that arrive at the end of each "Be My Guest" episode. So you're probably thinking that her Thanksgiving dinner would be a more elegant version of the classic spread. However, Garten's Thanksgiving dinner is anything but typical. She has admitted opting to omit two Thanksgiving staples that will surely spark major controversy among her fans.

Perhaps Garten's most jaw-dropping omission from the classic Thanksgiving meal is stuffing. "You don't need stuffing," she told "Food and Wine Magazine." Her reason? "People have more fun if they don't eat so much they have to be taken home in an ambulance." Considering how many stuffing recipes we've shared here at Tasting Table, stuffing is a must-have at most Thanksgiving tables. Plus, many of us might feel entitled to the food coma Garten seems to abhor.

"And no hors d'oeuvres; I learned this from the French," said Garten. Perhaps this statement is a joke since hors d'oeuvre is, of course, French, meaning, "outside of creation" with the term referring to a pre-dinner snack. While cocktail hours and snacks can precede a dinner party, Thanksgiving dinner is a feast so large that snacking would contribute to Garten's fear of the perils of overeating. Maybe she has a point, but also, for a lot of people, overeating is part of the fun of Thanksgiving.

