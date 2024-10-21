Give Your Margaritas A Uniqely Spicy Upgrade With This Underrated Ingredient

Spicy margaritas tend to be a summer drink. They're usually made with some type of pepper, whether it's jalapeños for the ultimate spicy marg, Mexican chipotle peppers in a Spicy Grapefruit Mezcal Margarita, or even pepperoncini for a little added tang. And yet, there are tasty ways to give your drink a kick for fall, that don't involve peppers at all. To find out, we turned to Chris Cusack, who has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 27 years. The Level 1 Sommelier and Level 1 Cicerone is currently the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, a highly celebrated cocktail bar with two locations in Houston, Texas.

According to Cusack, adding ginger is the perfect way to give your margarita a spicy upgrade for fall. "Tequila, lime juice, and either a ginger liqueur or a housemade ginger syrup (blend a 1:1 simple syrup with fresh ginger and let sit overnight) will bring a nice fresh pop to your margarita," he told Tasting Table. These cocktails are generally on the fruity, refreshing side, but ginger will warm up the flavors a bit without weighing them down. It won't make your drink as spicy as if you added a jalapeño, but it will provide a pungent, peppery kick.