Transform Your Spicy Margarita With A Pepperoncini Garnish

Plain Jane margaritas have taken the backseat in recent years to its provocative younger sibling: The spicy margarita. Spicy margaritas usually take the cocktail's classic ingredients of lime, tequila, and triple sec, and add a pepper with mild or major heat to some part of the marg, whether it be the spirit itself or the rim of the glass. While these are all delicious ways to spice up a marg, the real upgrade comes courtesy of the pepperoncini garnish.

We know what you're thinking: That throw-away pepper in the corner of my pizza box? That's the one. The lightly spicy Italian pepper, a member of the capsicum annuum family and closely related to the banana pepper, is the key to transforming your spicy margarita. The pepperoncini is the ultimate margarita garnish, and even an enlivening ingredient to incorporate within your marg mixes, making it one pepper you simply don't want to pass up.

Pepperoncini peppers are lightly spicy with a good but not overwhelming tang. You probably know pepperoncini best as a pickled item, a quality that gives the peppers a sourness just beyond tang, and offers the brightness and savory appeal of brine to a variety of dishes. But these qualities also make pepperoncini peppers the perfect drink garnish to toast the savory cocktail renaissance.