The Dried Herb You Need To Stop Using In Pasta ASAP

If you'd rather just toss another dried herb in your pasta dish instead of leaving the house to purchase fresh basil, you have a few good options to choose from. Oregano and parsley both make great substitutes, since they have similar earthy flavors, while oregano also has a little sweetness. Tarragon is also an excellent choice since it has those anise notes that you'd find in basil. And if you're okay with a broader range of flavors, Italian seasoning is an easy option, since it contains a variety of herbs (including a little dried basil) — and it's likely you have it in your pantry already.

To swap out basil for any of these choices, go with the classic rule of thumb when substituting fresh herbs for dried ones: Use one part of the dried stuff for three parts of the fresh leaves.

While these are all worthy basil replacements, if you have your heart set on that sweet, distinctive flavor, you may just want to go the extra mile and buy the real thing. If you're making pesto from scratch, for instance, you'll want to pick up the fresh herbs (although you can also use spinach for a budget-friendly sauce). And for a sheet-pan caprese chicken gnocchi recipe, in which basil is one of the key ingredients, avoid cutting corners with a replacement.