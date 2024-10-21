The Dried Herb You Need To Stop Using In Pasta ASAP
We'd love to say we buy fresh herbs for every recipe, but let's be honest — it's much easier to have dried ones on hand. They last longer, they don't require any chopping, and you don't need to worry about using them all up before they go bad. And yet, in some cases, buying a fresh herb is by far the better choice. And if you're looking to add basil to your pasta recipe, you'll want to stay away from the dried version.
The whole reason you'd want to use basil in the first place is for the flavor, but this herb tastes and smells different when it's dehydrated. We love using basil in dishes like our beloved Baked Feta Pasta because of the sweet, summery taste it brings. But when you deploy the dried version, this is almost completely lost. Instead of sweet, slightly peppery notes, you'll get minty flavors that may completely alter your meal. This happens because when the leaves are dried, new compounds form, bringing the minty flavors to the forefront and leaving other notes in the background.
Worthy dried substitutes for fresh basil
If you'd rather just toss another dried herb in your pasta dish instead of leaving the house to purchase fresh basil, you have a few good options to choose from. Oregano and parsley both make great substitutes, since they have similar earthy flavors, while oregano also has a little sweetness. Tarragon is also an excellent choice since it has those anise notes that you'd find in basil. And if you're okay with a broader range of flavors, Italian seasoning is an easy option, since it contains a variety of herbs (including a little dried basil) — and it's likely you have it in your pantry already.
To swap out basil for any of these choices, go with the classic rule of thumb when substituting fresh herbs for dried ones: Use one part of the dried stuff for three parts of the fresh leaves.
While these are all worthy basil replacements, if you have your heart set on that sweet, distinctive flavor, you may just want to go the extra mile and buy the real thing. If you're making pesto from scratch, for instance, you'll want to pick up the fresh herbs (although you can also use spinach for a budget-friendly sauce). And for a sheet-pan caprese chicken gnocchi recipe, in which basil is one of the key ingredients, avoid cutting corners with a replacement.