Use Spinach Instead Of Basil For Tasty, Budget-Friendly Pesto

Pesto has long been appreciated for its bold, refreshing flavors and rich green color, typically achieved through a combination of fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan cheese, and olive oil. However, due to seasonal availability and cost considerations, basil, the primary ingredient, can sometimes be challenging to obtain affordably. But fear not because spinach is a budget-friendly alternative you can use without compromising the taste and quality of this herbaceous sauce.

Using spinach instead of basil offers a fresh and slightly milder taste to the pesto, which can be viewed as an advantage because it allows the rich flavors of the garlic, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts to shine through. Spinach maintains a vibrant green color that's visually appealing, and this herb is packed with essential nutrients and antioxidants, making it a healthy addition to your meals.

When purchasing spinach for your pesto recipe, consider going for baby spinach, as it is usually tender and has a somewhat sweeter taste than mature spinach. However, if you prefer a bit of crunch in your greens, then the mature variety is the better option.